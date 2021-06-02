TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 2 vs. Cedar Rapids

June 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Outfielder Agustin Ruiz placed on Fort Wayne's Suspended List

Infielder Kelvin Melean removed from Fort Wayne's Suspended List (uniform: No. 4; Kelvin Alarcon is now No. 36)

Right-handed pitcher Felix Minjarez transferred from Low-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne

Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton placed on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-14) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (11-14)

Wednesday, June 2 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 13 of 60 | Game 25 of 120

RHP Anderson Espinoza (9.64 ERA) vs. LHP Kody Funderburk (0.98 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the series opener last night, 7-4. 5 of Cedar Rapids' 7 runs came on home runs. Fort Wayne 1B Seamus Curran dazzled in his first game at Parkview Field, collecting his first 2 hits and 2 RBIs in a TinCaps uniform.

HARDWARE: Earlier today, TinCaps LHP Ethan Elliott was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month in May, Minor League Baseball announced. Elliott led the league in strikeouts (38), K% (42%), and was 2nd in ERA (1.46) over the first month of the season. His 38 Ks compared to just 6 BB was also among the highest K/BB ratios in the league. Elliott was the only Padres' Minor Leaguer to earn MiLB recognition in May.

ESPY DAY: Tonight, the TinCaps send RHP Anderson Espinoza to the mound for the fourth time this season. Espinoza is the Padres' highest-rated prospect on the TinCaps roster, per MLB.com. Espy has not thrown more than 2.0 IP yet in a game this season after missing nearly five years of Minor League Baseball with injuries. Last week in South Bend, Espinoza threw 2.0 IP, struck out 3, and didn't allow a run.

RUIZ'S RUN: Agustin Ruiz is tied for the High-A Central lead with 21 RBIs (with Beloit's Griffin Conine). He's also tied for 3rd in home runs with 6. In 2019, as a 19-year-old, Ruiz recorded 4 home runs and 55 RBIs in 120 games.

OPEN THE GATES: After being limited to 30% in May, Parkview Field's capacity is now at 40%, or a max of about 4,000 fans. The TinCaps plan to raise capacity to at least 60% later this month... The team announced earlier today that the ballpark's gates are open to the public again on a daily basis for the first time since March 2020. Parkview Field is a popular spot Downtown for walkers, runners, and kids to play in "splash pads."

ON THE OTHER SIDE: Cedar Rapids has the most veteran team in the league with an average age of 23.2 for their hitters and 24.1 for their pitchers. By comparison, Fort Wayne has the 3rd youngest lineup (22.1) and 5th youngest staff (23.1)... The Kernels are just 11th out of 12 in the league in runs per game (4.24), yet lead the circuit with 28 homers through 25 games. Meanwhile, their pitchers have surrendered a league-low 14 bombs and struck out a league-best 11.7 per 9 innings... On the bases, CR is 22-for-25 in stolen bases attempts.

STARTING STRONG: TinCaps starting pitchers have posted a 3.51 ERA this season, 3rd lowest in the HAC, behind only Great Lakes (Cedar Rapids... Fort Wayne though has the worst bullpen ERA (7.26), while the Kernels have had the 2nd worst pen. For the entirety of the staff, Fort Wayne is the only team in High-A Central with a staff ERA over 5.00 (5.47), while Cedar Rapids sits at 4.09.

260 TO THE SHOW: Last Friday night, 30-year-old catcher Webster Rivas became the 195th former Fort Wayne TinCaps player to play in the Major Leagues after debuting with the San Diego Padres. Rivas logged over 2,100 plate appearances in the Minors before his first four in MLB on Friday. Rivas appeared in 25 games for the TinCaps in 2017 with 1 HR... Including Rivas, 44 former Fort Wayne players have been in The Show so far this season... The list is, of course, headlined by Fernando Tatis Jr., another 2017 TinCap.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.