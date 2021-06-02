MiLB Names Korry Howell High-A Central Player of the Month for May

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Korry Howell had a great first month of the 2021 season for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and people are starting to notice. Minor League Baseball has announced Howell as their High-A Central League Player of the Month for May.

Howell, hit .326 with an OPS of 1.038 during May to lead the league in both categories. He also was the league leader in in total bases (53) and slugging percentage (.616) and was second in homers with six while playing in 23 games. Additionally, Howell led all Minor League Baseball in runs scored with 25 in May.

The only other Timber Rattlers player to win an MiLB Player of the Month Award is Tyrone Taylor, who was the Midwest League's Player of the Month in June 2013.

Howell and the 2021 Timber Rattlers continue their current homestand tonight against the Peoria Chiefs. Wisconsin is home through Sunday, June 6 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

