MiLB Names Korry Howell High-A Central Player of the Month for May
June 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - Korry Howell had a great first month of the 2021 season for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and people are starting to notice. Minor League Baseball has announced Howell as their High-A Central League Player of the Month for May.
Howell, hit .326 with an OPS of 1.038 during May to lead the league in both categories. He also was the league leader in in total bases (53) and slugging percentage (.616) and was second in homers with six while playing in 23 games. Additionally, Howell led all Minor League Baseball in runs scored with 25 in May.
The only other Timber Rattlers player to win an MiLB Player of the Month Award is Tyrone Taylor, who was the Midwest League's Player of the Month in June 2013.
Howell and the 2021 Timber Rattlers continue their current homestand tonight against the Peoria Chiefs. Wisconsin is home through Sunday, June 6 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from June 2, 2021
- MiLB Names Korry Howell High-A Central Player of the Month for May - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- OHSAA Baseball Regionals Thursday and Friday at Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
- Elliott Named High-A Central Pitcher of the Month for May - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Rained-Out in Lake County on Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
- Captains-Dragons Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Lake County Captains
- LMCU Ballpark Announces Return of Movies from the Mound - West Michigan Whitecaps
- 'Caps over Loons on "Re-Opening Night" - Great Lakes Loons
- Quad Cities Blanked by Snappers in Return Home - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Whitecaps Make It Eight Straight - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.