Big Games from Zinn and Jensen Help Even Series

June 2, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







The South Bend Cubs (12-13) topped the Lansing Lugnuts (12-14) Wednesday night behind a great night on the mound from Cubs pitchers.

Ryan Jensen (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K) didn't allow a hit and for the second time in his last three starts allowed just one baserunner in five innings of work.

Jose Albertos, Graham Lawson and Scott Kobos took it from there, combining to allow just one run in the final four innings. Kobos now has three total saves combined between Myrtle Beach and South Bend this season and hasn't allowed a run yet over nine total appearances.

Edmond Americaan singled to start off the game, stole second and scored the first run of the game on a Delvin Zinn sacrifice fly. South Bend would lead the rest of the way.

With the score still 1-0, Zinn once again stepped up to the plate but this time launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left to put the Cubs up 3-0.

Bryce Windham added an RBI single the next inning and the Cubs climbed back to within one game of the .500 mark.

Next Up: RHP Chris Kachmar (0-2, 4.94 ERA vs. RHP Seth Shuman (0-0, 1.69 ERA)/RHP Richard Guasch (1-1, 0.63 ERA).

South Bend returns home for a six-game series starting on June 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET vs the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Bring your furry friends to the ballpark for Tail Wagging Tuesday, or preorder a Triple Day Tuesday ticket package, which includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda for just $12! Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com

