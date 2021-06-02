Dragons Rained-Out in Lake County on Wednesday

Eastlake, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains have been postponed by rain on Wednesday in Eastlake. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 3. The first game on Thursday will start at 5:00 p.m. Both games on Thursday will be seven-inning games.

The Dragons are 15-10 after their first 25 games, in second place, one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

The Dragons next homestand will begin on Tuesday, June 8 at Day Air Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons. In accordance with the Governor's elimination of COVID related health orders and restrictions, the Dragons are returning to full stadium capacity at Day Air Ballpark starting June 8. If you are fully vaccinated, you are no longer required to wear a mask. If you are not vaccinated, the CDC recommends that you continue wearing a mask.

For ticket information, call the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at (937) 228-2323.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

