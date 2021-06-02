LMCU Ballpark Announces Return of Movies from the Mound

Comstock Park, MI - It was nearly a year ago when Whitecaps baseball was cancelled for the first time ever due to COVID-19. The staff began building a bridge to 2021. They knew that getting creative with how LMCU Ballpark could be used was clearly the next step. That's how the popular "Movies from the Mound," began.

"We started brainstorming and showing movies on our centerfield screen came up as an idea," said Dan Morrison, VP of Sales for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "We loved the concept and worked with local health agencies to have families in the outfield safely, and it was big hit."

Over the summer of 2020 LMCU Ballpark would host more than 5,000 moviegoers. Staff sold West Michigan's favorite ballpark food, craft beer, popcorn, and even Whitecaps merchandise. Having experienced success, LMCU Ballpark is bringing back the movies when the Whitecaps baseball team is traveling.

"We're thrilled to bring back Movies from the Mound," Morrison added. "This summer Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is presenting what will be a festival of family entertainment."

Movies from the Mound presented by Environment, Great Lakes and Energy schedule:

Price: $7 adults and children

Friday, June 18 6:00 p.m. Incredibles 2 (PG)

8:30 p.m. Black Panther (PG13)

Saturday, June19 6:00 p.m. The Sandlot (PG)

8:30 p.m. Top Gun (PG)

Friday, July 9 6:00 p.m. Frozen II (PG)

8:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (PG) * original version

Saturday, July 10 6:00 p.m. The Croods - A New Age (PG)

8:30 p.m. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (PG13)

Tickets will go on sale at LMCUBallpark.com on Friday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m.

West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps minor league baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are the High- A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Eastern Division of the High-A Central League. The team's home games are played in West Michigan's favorite, largest, outdoor, multi-purpose venue, LMCU Ballpark. For more information on Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark visit whitecapsbaseball.com or contact Steve VanWagoner at stevev@whitecapsbaseball.com or 616.318.8949.

