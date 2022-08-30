TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 30 vs. West Michigan

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Right-handed reliever Seth Mayberry transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Left-handed reliever Danny Denz transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: 27)

Left-handed reliever Alexuan Vega transferred from

Single-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 41)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-33, 47-72) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (32-22, 63-57)

Tuesday, Aug. 30 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 61 of 66 | Game 120 of 131

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Carlos Guzman

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Ben Shulman)

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: It's the final homestand of the year, beginning tonight with a Family Feast Night presented (US Foods) with $2 concessions. Wednesday is the last Paws and Claws Night (Laws Country Kennel) in which fans can bring their pets to the ballpark with a "paw pass" and purchase discounted White Claw. Wednesday is also the Fort4Fitness "Race the Game" night where fans will team up to complete 79 laps around the concourse throughout the game before the final pitch is thrown. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday (Rudy's) with $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials. Friday is Marvel's "Defender's of the Diamond Night." The 'Caps will wear Iron Man-themed jerseys with fans having a chance to win them following the game. On Saturday, popular mascot BirdZerk will appear at Parkview Field. From Friday to Sunday there will be postgame fireworks each night.

LAST SERIES: The TinCaps lost the series, 4-2, to the Great Lakes Loons, but picked up a pair of shutout wins. Ryan Bergert pitched 5 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts to lead the TinCaps to a 3-0 win on Thursday. On Saturday, Jose Espada struck out 10 in 6 scoreless innings as part of a 1-hitter that saw the TinCaps win 8-0. Agustín Ruiz starred at the plate in the series with 2 home runs, 6 RBIs, 4 walks, and a 1.226 OPS in 5 games.

TRANSACTIONS: On Tuesday, the Padres transferred LHPs Danny Denz and Alexuan Vega to Fort Wayne from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Denz returns to Fort Wayne after a strong 2021 campaign and a stint with the 'Caps to start the 2022 season. Vega, a 2018 6th-rounder, is making his first appearance at the High-A level. RHP Seth Mayberry was promoted to Double-A San Antonio after serving as a high-leverage reliever with Fort Wayne this year.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... Infielder Eguy Rosario, who played in 50 games as a TinCap in 2017 at the age of 17, made his MLB Friday with the Padres... The alumni list also features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

JUSTIN FARMER: Leads Minor League Baseball lead in walks (101).

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached base safely in 18 of 19 games as a TinCap.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug. 14 (11games), leads the team in most offensive categories, slashing .289 / .364 / .658 (1.022 OPS) with 3 HR and 9 RBIs.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (113), 5th in walks (69), and 8th in stolen bases (26).

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.6 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (42 CS, 29%). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 27, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 33 pitchers this season, for 60 total. (Franchise record: 63 in 2016.)

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 36-20 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-51 when they don't (17%)... Fort Wayne is 13-16 in 1-run games, 7-16 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

