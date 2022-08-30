Dayton Dragons Announce Transactions

August 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Christian Roa and catcher/first baseman Garrett Wolforth have been promoted from Dayton to Double-A Chattanooga.

Right-handed pitchers Julian Aguiar and Frainger Aranguren and catcher Hayden Jones have been promoted to Dayton from Single-A Daytona.

Aguiar will replace Roa and the starting pitching rotation and will make his High-A debut on Friday night, following Chase Petty (tonight), Javi Rivera (Wednesday), and Thomas Farr (Thursday).

Aguiar, 21, has progressed quickly in the Reds organization after being selected in the 12th round in 2021 out of Cypress Junior College in California. He was 7-7 with a 3.16 earned run average at Daytona, ranking tied for second in the Florida State League in victories and tied for seventh in strikeouts with 103 in 88.1 innings. He walked only 22 batters.

Jones is a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a product of Illinois State University. He appeared in 72 games at Daytona, batting .243 while ranking second on the team in home runs with nine. He played at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne and was a three-time First Team All-State selection by the Indiana High School Coaches Association as well as the MVP of the Indiana North-South All-Star Game. His cousin, Tyler Jones, pitched at the University of Dayton for five seasons, appearing in 83 career games to rank second in school history.

Aranguren has spent part of the 2022 season with the Dragons as a reliever, going 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in seven games.

The Dragons, who have won four straight games and eight of their last 10, return home tonight to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District to begin their final home series of the season, when they host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 p.m. The six-game series will continue through Sunday, September 4.

For ticket information, go daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.