Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Game)

August 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 30, 2022 l Game # 118 (52)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Cedar Rapids Kernels (26-28, 69-51) at Dayton Dragons (20-31, 59-58)

RH Orlando Rodriguez (3-1, 3.26) vs. RH Chase Petty (0-2, 4.15)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the first game of a six-game series. Season Series: Cedar Rapids 4, Dayton 2 (all previous games in Iowa).

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 11, Quad Cities 2. The Dragons earned a series win on the road as they built an 8-0 lead over the first three innings. Michel Triana had a triple, double, and single while Steven Leyton had a home run and two singles with three RBI. Jay Allen had three hits and two stolen bases. Starting pitcher Sam Benschoter went five strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Last Series at Quad Cities: Dragons 4, Quad Cities 2. The Dragons averaged 6.3 runs/game, batting .275 with 5 HR, a 4.75 ERA, and six errors.

Road Trip: The Dragons went 8-3 on the 11-game trip (one rain-out). They averaged 5.7 runs/game, batting .254 with 12 HR, a 3.80 ERA, and nine errors.

Streaks: The Dragons have won eight of their last 10 games (all road games).

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons established 2022 highs for a single series for most runs (38), most hits (60), most stolen bases (18), and highest batting average (.275) in the six-game set at Quad Cities. They also collected at least 10 hits in four straight games (Thursday-Sunday) for the first time this season.

Dayton has hit 138 home runs, second highest total in franchise history. The club record is 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons are on a pace to hit 152 on the year (129-game season).

The Dragons have had five players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick), matching the most with 10+ in a season in franchise history. In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs. Rece Hinds, with nine home runs (or Mat Nelson with eight) could give the Dragons six with 10+ for the first time in Dragons history.

Steven Leyton over his last 11 games is batting .390 (16 for 41) with three home runs and six doubles. Leyton led the team in batting average on the road trip at .355, followed by Mat Nelson at .344.

Mat Nelson over his last nine games is batting .333 (12 for 36) with a home run and two doubles.

Jay Allen in his last two games has seven hits and seven stolen bases. He broke the club record with five steals in a game Saturday night.

Jose Torres over his last 21 games is batting .309 (25 for 81) with three home runs and five doubles.

Ashton Creal has hit safely in five straight games, batting .353 (6 for 17) with one double and three RBI.

Chase Petty over his last three starts: 13.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 20 SO, 0.66 ERA, .146 opponent's batting average.

Donovan Benoit over his last seven appearances has thrown 10.2 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 35 with 17 SO and 1 BB).

Jake Gozzo over his last four appearances has not allowed a run in 6.1 IP (1 H, 3 BB, 7 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last three appearances has not allowed a run in 4.2 IP (1 H, 1 BB, 8 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 31 (7:05 p.m.): Cedar Rapids RH Luis Rijo (0-3, 7.80) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-0, 4.38)

Thursday, Sept. 1 (7:05 p.m.): Cedar Rapids RH David Festa (7-2, 2.25) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (2-6, 5.09)

Friday, Sept. 2 (7:05 p.m.): Cedar Rapids RH Travis Adams (0-3, 6.64) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (no record)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.