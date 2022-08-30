Dragons Enjoy Big Comeback, Win Fifth Straight Game

August 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons scored four runs in the seventh inning as they battled back from a five-run deficit and defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 7-6 on Tuesday night. The win was the Dragons fifth in a row.

A crowd of 7,852 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Dayton's Jay Allen had two triples to tie a club record, most recently accomplished by Miles Gordon in 2018. Mat Nelson also had a triple as the Dragons tied the franchise record for team three-base hits in a game with three.

The Dragons had a slow start at the plate but got stronger as the night continued, finishing with 11 hits including seven extra base hits. They also stole three bases. The Dragons have collected at least 10 hits in five straight games, a season high.

Meanwhile, the Dayton bullpen combined to work five innings, allowing just one run to make the comeback possible. The Dragons matched their largest comeback win of the season, erasing a five-run deficit for the second time.

Game Recap: Cedar Rapids took the lead in the top of the second inning, collecting four hits and two runs in the inning to jump ahead 2-0. In the bottom of the third, Dayton's Justice Thompson delivered a two-out solo home run to get the Dragons on the board. Thompson's home run gave the Dragons their first base runner of the game after Cedar Rapids starter Orlando Rodriguez had retired the first eight batters, including six on strikeouts.

But Cedar Rapids scored three more runs in the fourth and another in the top of the sixth to extend their lead to 6-1.

The Dragons started back in the bottom of the sixth. After Thompson walked, Allen tripled to right field to drive him in and make it 6-2. Allen scored when Austin Hendrick lined a single to center to make it 6-3.

In the seventh, Nelson tripled to the left field bullpen area with one out, and Thompson followed with a walk and stole second. Allen then tripled to left-center field to drive in Nelson and Thompson and make it 6-5. Hendrick followed with a double over the head of the right fielder to bring in Allen and tie the game. With two outs, Rece Hinds doubled to left field to bring in Hendrick and give the Dragons the lead.

Dragons reliever Vin Timpanelli (1-1) had pitched a perfect seventh but ran into trouble in the eighth and was replaced by Donovan Benoit with two outs and runners at first and third. Benoit got a strikeout to end the inning and hold the lead, and Benoit retired all three batters in the ninth to earn his 11th save.

The Dragons offense was led by Allen, with two triples and three runs batted in; Thompson with a home run, two walks, a stolen base, and three runs scored; Hendrick with a double, single, stolen base, and two RBI; and Hinds with a single, stolen base, and the tie-breaking RBI double in the seventh to brought in the eventual winning run.

The Dragons were 6 for 13 with men in scoring position.

Notes: The Dragons five-game winning streak is one short of their season high. They are 9-2 over their last 11 games.

The Dragons are 60-58 over the full season and 21-31 in the second half. Cedar Rapids fell to 69-52 overall and 26-29 in the second half.

Up Next: The Dragons host Cedar Rapids at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Javi Rivera (0-2, 4.15) will start for the Dragons.

For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.