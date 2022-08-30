River Bandits Take Serries Opener

August 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release









Quad Cities River Bandits' Ramiro Rodriguez in action

(Beloit Sky Carp) Quad Cities River Bandits' Ramiro Rodriguez in action(Beloit Sky Carp)

BELOIT - The Quad Cities River Bandits solved the mystery of M.D. Johnson Tuesday night, and in doing so defeated Beloit 7-3 on a perfect Tuesday night for baseball.

The series opener featured four home runs by the River Bandits, a rare feat at ABC Supply Stadium this season.

Quad Cities scored a run in the third and two more in both the fourth and fifth innings.

The Sky Carp got on the board in the fifth inning when Dalvy Rosario connected on his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot that made the score 5-1.

Beloit crawled its way back into the game in the sixth inning with a pair of runs. Ynmanol Marinez tripled home Bennett Hostetler with one out, then scored on a Zach Zubia sacrifice fly to make it a 5-3 game.

It was a rare off night for Beloit starting pitcher M.D. Johnson, who entered the contest leading the Midwest League in ERA.

The River Bandits hit a pair of home runs against Johnson, scoring five runs in five innings before Beloit made the call to the bullpen.

The Sky Carp bullpen had a pair of highlights, with Caleb Wurster wiggling out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam and Matt Givin striking out five in two innings of one-run relief.

Beloit and Quad Cities will continue their six-game series Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

