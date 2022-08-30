Wisconsin Arms Silence Chiefs in Series Opener

PEORIA, IL - In their first matchup since June, a Peoria offense that put up 14 tallies on Sunday was stifled by the Timber Rattlers in the opener on Tuesday, falling by a final of 4-1.

After trading zeroes in the first two innings, the Timber Rattlers struck first thanks to a line shot homer from Arbert Cipion that made it a 1-0 Wisconsin lead. Then, a couple of innings later, Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio dug in following a base hit and a walk that set up a mini Wisconsin threat. Chourio then lofted a high fly ball into the right field corner that grazed the top of the foul pole for his sixth home run in a Wisconsin uniform this season, and it stretched the visitors lead to 4-0 through five frames.

In the sixth, Peoria was presented their best chance to flip the game on its head with a bases loaded, nobody out situation. Back-to-back knocks from Osvaldo Tovalin and Aaron McKeithan, followed by a bunt single from Mack Chambers left a full plate for Tyler Reichenborn. The left fielder feasted on an inside fastball to drive in the Chiefs first and only run of the evening. With the line steadily moving, a call to the bullpen brought on Taylor Floyd who fanned the next three hitters in order to get out of the monumental jam.

The Chiefs did not crawl any closer than that, scattering just two hits the rest of the way as Wisconsin cruised to a series-opening victory. All told, Timber Rattlers pitching racked up 14 punch outs while Peoria tallied 15 of their own, but the two long balls were too much to overcome in the opener.

Peoria will give the ball to Dionys Rodriguez when game two comes around tomorrow evening, while Wisconsin features Brady Schanuel. First pitch is tabbed for 6:35.

