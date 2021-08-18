TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 18 at West Michigan

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Monday, August 16, 2021

Left-handed pitcher Fred Schlichtholz placed on Fort Wayne's Injured List

Effective Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Left-handed pitcher Gabe Morales transferred from Low-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne TinCaps (43-48) at West Michigan Whitecaps (43-48)

Wednesday, Aug. 18 (7:05 p.m.) | LMCU Ballpark | Comstock Park, Mich. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 44 of 60 | Game 92 of 120

RHP Carlos Guarate (5.92 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Bergner (3.71 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST NIGHT: In a back-and-forth affair, the TinCaps had their 3-game winning streak ended in a 5-3 loss. After the Whitecaps got out to a 2-0 lead in the first, the TinCaps tied the game in the sixth (Justin Lopez RBI single) and went ahead in the seventh (Chris Givin RBI single). But West Michigan retook the lead with 2 runs in their half of the seventh and added an insurance run in the eighth.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: We're in the final quarter of the Minor League Baseball season now. As the end of the regular season on Sept. 19 looms, the clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team High-A Central will meet in a championship series. Entering tonight, the Quad Cities River Bandits are far-and-away in first place at 60-29. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 50-41. The TinCaps are 7 games back of the Kernels with 29 games remaining.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Over their last 35 games since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.20, as the team has gone 19-16. (Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th/12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record.) In this time, 'Caps pitchers also have yielded the fewest homers in High-A (17).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 172. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 26.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Wisconsin in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.8%). The Padres rank 3rd (9.9%).

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (29).

SKENDER BENDER: Infielder Ethan Skender has been on an on-base spree of late, reaching safely in 15 consecutive starts - the longest on-base streak for a TinCap this season. Since July 23, he's hit .347 with a .484 OBP and .995 OPS. Skender has 3 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 8 RBIs.

KERNER CATCHING ON: In 10 games this month, Adam Kerner is hitting .250 with a .687 OPS as he has 3 doubles, a homer, and 7 RBIs. For the year, Kerner has thrown out a league-best 23 attempted base-stealers.

MALONE DELIVERS: Tyler Malone has reached base safely in 13 of the 15 games he's played in with Fort Wayne.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 12-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 7-10 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps and other teams are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

