Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Wednesday

August 18, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 18, 2021 l Game # 92

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (49-42) Dayton Dragons (48-43)

RH Tanner Burns (2-4, 3.79) vs. RH Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.71)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the second game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 9, Dayton 4 (At Dayton: Captains 5, Dragons 2). Current Series: Captains 1, Dragons 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 4, Dayton 2 (7 innings). Ivan Johnson hit a two-run home run for Dayton, but the Dragons were held to two hits in a game shortened to seven innings after a two hour, one minute rain delay.

First Round Fever: Matt McLain became the latest first round draft pick to play for the Dragons when he joined the club on August 11. Recent first round picks to play for the Dragons, with their draft year, have included Nick Lodolo (2019), Jonathan India (2018), Hunter Greene (2017), Nick Senzel (2016), Tyler Stephenson (2015), Nick Howard and Alex Blandino (2014), Phillip Ervin (2013), Nick Travieso (2012), and Robert Stephenson (2011). Every Reds "true" first round pick (selected within the first 30 picks of the draft) over the last 11 drafts has played for the Dragons except 2020 first rounder Austin Hendrick, who is currently at Low-A Daytona...Mat Nelson was a supplemental first round pick in 2021 by the Reds (Competitive Balance-A; 35th overall pick). Players taken recently by the Reds in the supplemental first round (extra picks added between the first and second round for compensatory purposes) have included Todd Frazier (2207), Jesse Winker (2012), Michael Lorenzen (2013), Taylor Trammell (2016), and Jeter Downs (2017).

Player Notes

Ivan Johnson has hit safely in all seven games he has played in since joining the Dragons, batting .357 with two home runs.

Jack Rogers has played in four games since joining the Dragons. In his second game Friday, he hit a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning. In his third game Sunday, he hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

James Free has six doubles in his last eight games. He is 11 for 31 (.355) over that period beginning July 28.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .321 over his last 26 games since July 14.

Quin Cotton is hitting .400 over his last five games, going 8 for 20 with two homers and two doubles.

Carson Spiers over his last five starts: 3-1, 2.16 ERA, 25 IP, 13 H, 6 R, 6 BB, 34 SO...

Andy Fisher over his last four relief appearances: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost their last four meetings with Lake County, all in Dayton, and have gone 4-9 against the Captains this season.

The Dragons went 7-6 on the road trip that end Sunday (3-4 at West Michigan; 4-2 at Lansing).

After scoring 50 runs in the six-game set at Lansing, along with 12 home runs while batting .293 overall and .382 with runners in scoring position, and collecting 26 extra base hits, the Dragons were limited to two hits last night while going 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Dragons pitchers have posted a 3.57 ERA in the month of August to rank third in the High-A Central League (Fort Wayne is first at 3.12).

The Dayton bullpen over the last 13 games has tossed 53.1 innings and allowed just 14 earned runs, a 2.36 ERA.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 60 of the 91 games they have played this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thur., August 19 (7:05 p.m.): Lake County RH Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.19) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.14)

Fri., August 20 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (3-7, 5.44) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (3-5, 3.76) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., August 21 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Daniel Espino (0-4, 5.48) at Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-0, 4.15) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., August 22 (2:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman (6-6, 4.97) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

