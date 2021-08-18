Kernels Rock Rattlers

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Jeferson Morales snapped a 1-1 tie with a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Cedar Rapids Kernels went on to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 10-1 Wednesday night at Perfect Game Field. The loss was the Rattlers' second straight in the series and dropped Wisconsin 7-1/2 games behind the Kernels for a playoff spot in the High-A Central League.

Michael Helman put the Kernels (51-41) up 1-0 with a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.

Joey Wiemer tied the game for Wisconsin (43-48) . Wiemer lined a home run over the wall in left to start the fourth. Wiemer has five home runs in eight games and is on a seven-game hitting streak since joining the Rattlers on August 10.

Morales put the Kernels back in front in the bottom of the fourth. Cedar Rapids had runners at first and second with two outs when Wisconsin starting pitcher Victor Castañeda walked Helman on four pitches to load the bases. Morales unloaded the bases with a home run to left and grand slam gave Cedar Rapids a 5-1.

The Kernels kept the pressure on Castañeda in the bottom of the fifth as the first two runners reached on singles and moved into scoring position on a weak grounder. Then, Matt Wallner ripped a double down the first base line to score both runners and the Kernels had a 7-1 lead. Castañeda gave up a single to move Wallner to third and that was it for him on the night.

Cristían Sierra relieved Castañeda and gave up a run on a sacrifice fly by Seth Gray that scored Wallner to put the Kernels up 8-1.

Sierra got into trouble with three walks in the bottom of the seventh inning to load the bases. Gray made Wisconsin pay with a double to right to score two more runs for a 10-1 lead.

Brady Schanuel took over for Sierra and got the final two outs to strand both runners. Schanuel has inherited 22 runners this season and has only allowed one to score.

Catcher Kekai Rios was pressed into service as Wisconsin's fourth pitcher of the night. He came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning and worked around a two-out double and a hit batsman to work a scoreless frame. Rios is the fourth Wisconsin position player to pitch in a game this season.

Wiemer reached base three times on Wednesday. He had a single and was hit by a pitch to go with his home run. Carlos Rodríguez and Felix Valerio also had two hits in the game for Wisconsin. Both players had a double and a single.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Perfect Game Field. Brandon Knarr is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin and will be making his High-A Central debut. Tyler Watson (2-3, 3.33) is the scheduled starter for the Kernels. Game time is 6:35pm with the radio broadcast starting at 6:15pm on AM1280 and internet audio. The game is also available on MiLB.tv.

R H E

WIS 000 100 000 - 1 8 0

CR 010 430 20x - 10 10 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Joey Wiemer (5th, 0 on in 4th inning off Louie Varland, 0 out)

CR:

Michael Helman (12th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Victor Castañeda, 2 out)

Jeferson Morales (2nd, 3 on in 4th inning off Victor Castañeda, 2 out)

WP: Louie Varland (4-0)

LP: Victor Castañeda (3-7)

TIME: 2:33

ATTN: 1,714

