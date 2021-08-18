Johnson and Misner Homer in 4-2 Loss to Chiefs

The Wednesday weather gave the Snappers faithful quite the sky show as dusk set upon ABC Supply Stadium. It was another night of laughter, fun, and memories for everyone who came out.

Before each home game at ABC Supply Stadium, the Snappers recognize a local veteran for their service to our country. On Wednesday, the Snappers honored Harry Hauri.

At age 93, Harry has been a farmer, a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during WW II, and a Fairbanks Morse machinist. During WWII, Hauri was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany, and served as a paratrooper for two years before the end of the war in 1946. Once he returned home, he helped fund and develop "Where Tears Run Deep," a 40-foot pathway with bricks to remember the local soldiers who fell in all the wars. He also volunteers with the non-profits Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army because he saw many people starving while in Germany, and he doesn't want anyone ever to go hungry. It was a true honor to recognize Hauri on Wednesday.

The Snappers also had a few special visitors from 'All Sports Road Show.' Their mission is to give exposure to teams - especially minor league franchises and small colleges - by capturing the sights and scenes of gameday, as well as showcasing the the local landmarks and attractions of the cities.

"It is the best High-A ballpark I've been to," Jay Wagner, writer for 'All Sports Road Show' said. "It feels new, and has so much character and so much detail. It is cozy, modern, but most importantly, fun.

Updated standings in the ABC Supply Stadium condiment race: Rowdy Ranch pulled out its second win in a row. It has now tied Krazy Ketchup for the season lead with three wins. Mighty Mustard is still looking for the strip first.

The Beloit Snappers fell 4-2 to the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday after three straight runs in the early innings put Beloit away. Dax Fulton made his High-A debut for Beloit and threw five innings with three earned runs, taking the loss. Troy Johnston anchored the Beloit offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and home run. Kameron Misner also homered for Beloit, but the offense couldn't piece it together late.

The Snappers are back at ABC Supply Stadium on Thursday against the Peoria Chiefs.

