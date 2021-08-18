South Bend Cubs Bobblehead Giveaway Update

Due to unforeseen shipping issues and circumstances beyond the team's control, the first 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 will receive a voucher for a South Bend Cubs Ben Zobrist Bobblehead presented by Toyota. Fans will be able to exchange this voucher for the Zobrist Bobblehead at a later date(s) to be determined.

In addition, those same 1,000 fans will receive a free ticket voucher good for any remaining Tuesday - Thursday 2021 South Bend Cubs home game.

"Bobbleheads are some of our most popular giveaway items and know how many fans look forward to these giveaway nights," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Unfortunately, due to shipping disruptions across the globe, our bobbleheads will not be here in time for the scheduled giveaway night. As soon as they are dropped off at Four Winds Field, we will make an announcement on our social media pages and website as to when and where they can pick up their bobblehead."

Information on bobblehead pickups will be announced on the South Bend Cubs website and social media pages.

"While the shipping issues are beyond our control, we still want to apologize to our fans for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone's understanding and support," Hart added.

All fans who receive the bobblehead voucher are encouraged to keep it in a safe place. No one will be able to receive their bobblehead without the voucher in hand on a date(s)to be determined later.

