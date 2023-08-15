TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 15 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Right-handed reliever Alan Mundo transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to the Arizona Complex League

Right-handed starter Henry Baez transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne

Right-handed reliever

David Morgan transferred from Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne

Right-handed reliever Cole Paplham transferred from Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-19, 55-53) vs. Dayton Dragons (23-19, 56-52)

Tuesday, Aug. 15 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 43 of 66, 109 of 132

LHP Robby Snelling (No. 3 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Kevin Abel

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST WEEK: The TinCaps split a 6-game series at Lansing, capped by an 11-6 win on Sunday in which they matched a season high with 17 hits.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,230 fans per game so far this year across 52 openings, including 12 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 23-19, the TinCaps trail West Michigan (DET) by a half game for first place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Dayton (CIN) also trails by a half game. There are 24 games remaining in the regular season, which ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 45-31 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +37 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 58-50 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 108. They're on pace to hit 132 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 140 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (63) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.45). Their relievers have the 2nd highest ERA (4.89) in the MWL... Dayton has the 4th lowest team ERA (3.80) in the MWL.

ETHAN SALAS: In updated prospect rankings, checks in as the 5th best prospect in baseball according to MLB.com. He's the first 17-year-old to ever appear in the top 5. He's also now rated as the top catching prospect overall and the No. 1 Padres prospect.

GRAHAM PAULEY: Was the Midwest League Player of the Week and named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week last week... Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting June 29, in 39 G, leads the MWL in HR (13) - 3 more than anyone else - as well as SLG (.585), TB (86), and RBIs (40)... 3rd in OPS (.929)... 5 HR in last 13 G... Since June 29, 1 of 5 players in MiLB with 13+ HR, while ranking 3rd in RBIs.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in RBIs (72)... ranks 2nd in G (106), HR (16), H (100), and TB (174)... 3rd in R (66)... 4th in BB (68; 15% BB%)... 5th in 2B (24)... 6th in SLG (.458), OPS (.829) and BB/K (0.8)... and 8th in wRC+ (134)... On pace to hit 20 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017... OPS would rank 9th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level... 22-game on-base streak, the longest of the season on the team, ended last Tuesday.

JAKOB MARSEE: Ranks 1st in MWL in games (107), OBP (.412), runs (86), and walks (84; 18% BB%)... 2nd in SB (41)... and 7th in OPS (.820)... 2nd best BB/K (1.1) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (5%)... 4th in wRC+ (139)... Out of all players in MLB and MiLB, 1 of only 7 with 11+ HR and 41+ SB (Ronald Acuña Jr. is lone big leaguer)... 18-game on-base streak, including 9 in a row with a hit... Named the MWL Player of the Week on Monday and included on the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week... OBP is currently 3rd best in a season in franchise history... Stolen base total is 9th most in franchise history - most since Esteury Ruiz (49) in 2018... Leads all players from Single-A-Double-A in games played.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: 10-game on-base streak... Last 18 G since July 25: .292 / .386 / .417 (.803 OPS) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, and 7 RBIs.

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9 (48 G), slashing .294 / .398 / .463 (.861 OPS)... 7-game on-base streak snapped last Friday.

TOP 100: Among current TinCaps, Robby Snelling joins Salas as MLB.com's 64th best overall prospect and No. 3 among both LHP and Padres prospects. Jackson Merrill, who was with the team earlier this year, is ranked No. 9 overall... San Diego's 1st round pick last year, RHP Dylan Lesko, who's currently with Single-A Lake Elsinore, is No. 67, and Lake Elsinore center fielder Samuel Zavala is No. 100... Baseball Amercia's list has Lesko at 42 and Snelling at 43.

