Kernels' Pitching Shines in 4-1 Series Opening Against Wisconsin

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids pitching holds Wisconsin scoreless through 8.2 innings Tuesday night as the Kernels coast to a 4-1 series-opening win over the Timber Rattlers.

After a comeback win in the series finale with Quad Cities, the Kernels hopped on the board first Tuesday. After three scoreless frames to begin the contest, Jorel Ortega broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning, crushing a solo home run well over the wall in left field to give Cedar Rapids the early 1-0 edge.

With the Kernels up 1-0 after four innings, the night was done for Cedar Rapids starter Kyle Jones. The right-hander tossed four shutout innings in the win, allowing just a pair of hits while striking out three in a no-decision.

After Jones was lifted from the contest, Jarret Whorff came on from the bullpen and put together his best outing in a Cedar Rapids uniform. Whorff picked up his first high-A win with three scoreless innings allowing just a single hit and walk with three strikeouts.

With Whorff holding things down on the mound, the Kernels added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one out in the frame, Carson McCusker crushed his third home run in as many games to double the Cedar Rapids lead to 2-0. Then, after singles by Noah Miller and Emmanuel Rodriguez put runners on the corners, Ben Ross picked up an RBI with a fielder's choice to extend the lead to 3-0.

In the last of the eighth frame, the Kernels loaded the bases with no one out in a chance to blow the game open. With the bags full, Noah Cardenas walked to bring home a run to push the advantage to 4-0, but Justin King was able to retire the next three batters to get Wisconsin out of the jam down by just four runs.

After striking out the side in order in the top of the eighth inning, Malik Barrington was on to slam the door in the top of the ninth. With a runner on and two outs, Joe Gray Jr. singled to put runners on the corners. The next batter, Hendry Mendez, then lined a base hit to right field, scoring Wisconsin's first run, but then was thrown out at second base trying to extend it to a double to end the ball game right there in a 4-1 Cedar Rapids win.

The victory improves the Kernels (67-42) to 25-6 in their last 31 home games, while Wisconsin (47-60) drops a half-game further behind Peoria in the second-half standings. Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night at 6:35, with Christian MacLeod taking the ball for Cedar Rapids opposite Cam Wagoner.

