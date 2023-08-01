TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 1 vs. Great Lakes Loons (LA Dodgers Affiliate)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, August 1, 2023

RHP Tyler Morgan activated in Fort Wayne (2023 14th round selection)

RHP Eric Yost activated in Fort Wayne (2023 17th round selection)

RHP Joan Gonzalez activated in Fort Wayne (2023 non-drafted free agent)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-13, 49-47) vs. Great Lakes Loons (15-15, 60-35)

Tuesday, Aug. 1 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 31 of 66, 97 of 132

LHP Robby Snelling (No. 4 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Jerming Rosario

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST WEEK: The TinCaps split a 6-game series at West Michigan. They let late leads slip in each of the final 2 games, including Sunday's 6-5 setback.

FIRST PLACE: At 17-13, the TinCaps are tied atop the Midwest League East Division second-half standings with Dayton (CIN). The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 39-25 since May 14... Prior to the All-Star Break, they were 6-0-2 in their last 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +36 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 52-44 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 96. They're on pace to hit 132 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 140 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (49) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the lowest ERA in the MWL (3.19). Their relievers have the highest bullpen ERA (5.02)... Great Lakes starters have the 2nd lowest ERA (3.23).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,114 fans per game so far this year across 46 openings, including 9 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July, the 17th largest crowd in Parkview Field's history). In the last homestand, Parkview Field welcomed 40,438 fans through the gates during a 6-game set, the most-attended homestand this decade. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

JAKOB MARSEE: Ranks 1st in MWL in runs (73) and walks (72; 18% BB%), 3rd in SB (34) and 4th in OBP (.389)... 2nd best BB/K (1.01) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in HR (16), RBIs (67) and TB (163)... ranks 2nd in R (59) and H (93), 3rd in wRC+ (142) and OPS (.861), 4th in BB (62; 15% BB%) and SLG (.487), 6th in BB/K (0.9) and 8th in OBP (.380)... On pace to hit 22 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio. (The schedule was 140-games long through 2019.) Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

EVERYDAY GUYS: Marsee and Martorella lead High-A in games played (95).

GRAHAM PAULEY: Hit 4 HR in 62 G with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Has 9 HR in 26 G here.

STREAKS: Nathan Martorella has reached base in 16 consecutive games, Kervín Pichardo 10 and Albert Fabian 8.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 216 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 57 so far this year (the record in a single season is 58 in 2021). The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17).

PROMOTIONS: Tonight is Princess Night, with fireworks. There'll be more fireworks Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday-Sunday is also the debut of the team's Hoosier State Tenderloins alternate identity. For those games, the center-field concourse will feature festival fun, like a a dunk tank, axe-throwing, a hammer strike, face-painters, stilt-walkers, and more. Tenderloins will be on the menu and for every 1 sold, Indiana Pork will donate a meal of ground pork to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

