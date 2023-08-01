Dayton Dragons GameDay Noteset for Tuesday (7:05 Start)

Tuesday, August 1, 2023lGame # 31 (97)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Beloit Sky Carp (14-15, 41-53) at Dayton Dragons (17-13, 50-46)

RH Jared Poland (3-5, 4.91) vs. RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 7.88)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 4, Great Lakes 2. Justice Thompson and Jack Rogers both hit solo home runs and Thompson made a game-saving leaping catch against the left field fence with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Dragons won five out of six in the series with the Loons and have won seven of the last eight meetings between the two clubs after losing eight of the first 10 between the teams.

Last Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton went 5-1 in the series. This marked the second time in 2023 that Dayton won at least five games in a six-game series (they won five of six at South Bend May 23-28). The have not lost more than four games in a six-game series in 2023.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .221 batting average; 5.3 runs/game; 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 3.40 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won eight of their last nine games. Over those last nine games, Dragons pitchers lead the league in team ERA (3.04) and have allowed the fewest hits (44-20 less than any other team). Over those nine games, Dragons hitters lead the league in home runs (13) and are tied for second in stolen bases (12) while ranking fourth in runs scored and seventh in batting average (.236).

The Dragons are tied with Fort Wayne for first place in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

With a win tonight, the Dragons would reach their peak position in 2023 by going five games over .500 for the half and full season (they have now been four games over .500 three times).

Player Notes

The Dragons top hitter in the month of July was Edwin Arroyo (.282, 2 HR, 12 RBI, .833 OPS, 11 SB). Austin Hendrick and Jack Rogers were the co-leaders in home runs in July with four. Rogers led in RBI with 16 while batting .234.

Dragons top pitchers in July were Jayvien Sandridge (14 IP, 2 ER, 1.29 ERA) and Brooks Crawford (18.2 IP, 4 ER, 1.93 ERA).

Edwin Arroyo in his last 15 games is hitting .345 with 10 walks and 10 stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 49 games and is batting .301 with five home runs, 18 stolen bases, and an .867 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .249.

Austin Callahan in the second half (29 games since June 23) is batting .292 with 11 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 19 RBI (.823 OPS) to raise his average from .238 to .256. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Braxton Roxby over his last 21 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.72 ERA, 4 saves, 31.1 IP, 17 H, 12 BB, 34 SO, .156 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 6 G: 12.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 18 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Beloit RH Josh White (0-5, 7.36) at Dayton RH Chris McElvain (0-1, 6.38)

Thursday, August 3 (7:05 pm): Beloit RH Ike Buxton (1-0, 6.35) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-1, 2.97)

Friday, August 4 (7:10 pm): Beloit LH Cade Gibson (1-6, 6.12) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-4, 3.79) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Saturday, August 5 (7:10 pm): Beloit RH Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 6.00) at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.83) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, August 6 (1:05 pm): Beloit RH Alex Williams (2-4, 4.62) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 4.95)

