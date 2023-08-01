A's 2023 1st Rounder Jacob Wilson Joins Lugnuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Jacob Wilson received from Arizona Complex League Athletics

Jacob Wilson, 21, selected sixth overall in the 2023 draft from Grand Canyon University, makes his Midwest League debut tonight in the opener of a six-game series at Cedar Rapids, playing shortstop and batting ninth in the Lansing order. He had played in three games in the Arizona Complex League, batting 5-for-11 with two doubles, a hit-by-pitch, four runs scored and five RBIs.

A native of Thousand Oaks, Calif., where he was high school teammates with 2021 A's first-round selection and former Lugnut Max Muncy, Wilson was honored as the Western Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and was named unanimous First Team All-WAC in 2023, his third straight season named first team all-conference. In 49 games, he batted .411, 11th highest in the nation, while striking out only five times, a rate of 1 K per 38.4 at-bats that ranked first in Division I. Wilson's father, Jack, played in the Major Leagues from 2001-2012 and was named to the National League All-Star Team in 2004, going on to serve as head baseball coach at Thousand Oaks High School and assistant coach at GCU.

The Nuts wrap up their current 12-game road trip on Sunday, returning home from August 8-20 to host Fort Wayne and Great Lakes at Jackson® Field™. For more information on the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.

