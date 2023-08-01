Daniel Pine's Home Run for Life

August 1, 2023







When you meet Daniel, the first thing you'll notice will be his smile. It brings out the dimples in his cheeks. And it hints at the warm, playful soul within.

"I think he really brings out the good in people," said Daniel's mom. "People just naturally smile when they're around him."

With Daniel's positive outlook, it's difficult to imagine just how much this young man has already been through. Born in China with spina bifida, he contracted viral encephalitis, a brain infection, when he was seven years old. Due to the infection, he regressed to the physical abilities of an infant. His parents weren't sure what kind of recovery he could make. But just three months later, his speech had returned, and he continued healing.

Later his family moved to the U.S. Daniel was doing great, even running cross-country in elementary school for three years. But soon after starting middle school, his health started to decline again. By that time they lived in South Bend, and in January 2020, his family took him to the emergency department at Memorial Hospital. That was the beginning of another difficult journey.

Daniel was in the hospital for a week and was diagnosed with brain cancer. He needed three brain surgeries in just four days, and over the next several months he underwent chemotherapy at Beacon Children's Hospital, followed by radiation treatment in Chicago. That was almost three years ago, and he's been cancer-free since then.

Throughout his journey, Daniel has faced every challenge with resilience, determination and faith. In fact, he recently joined a track team again. "To see him out there running again, it's such an encouragement," said his mom.

Thank you to the South Bend Cubs for presenting the 2023 Home Run for Life games this season.

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids!

Home Run for Life 2023 Dates

Friday, August 4 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday August 25 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 8 - 7:05 p.m.

