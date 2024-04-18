TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: April 18 at Dayton (Reds)

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Thursday, April 18, 2024

RHP Ethan Routzahn transferred to Double-A San Antonio

RHP Will Geerdes placed on 7-Day Injured List

RHP Joan Gonzalez reinstated from Development List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-6) @ Dayton Dragons (6-5)

Thursday, April 18 | 7:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, Ohio

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Kevin Abel

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps fell, 3-2. After falling behind 3-0 through 2 innings, Fort Wayne put up a pair in the third as left fielder Kai Murphy drove in a run and DH Ethan Salas added an RBI double. But despite getting 6.1 scoreless innings from relievers Ruben Galindo, Ryan Och, and Sam Whiting (who combined to strike out 11 while allowing only 2 hits and 2 walks), the 'Caps finished 3-for-18 with runners on scoring position and left 13 on base.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers lead the Midwest League in caught stealing % at 37 (the league average is 19%). Ethan Salas is tied for the league lead having thrown out 4 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 3 runners, which ranks 4th.

NOTABLE NUMBERS: In the MWL, Homer Bush Jr. ranks 3rd in stolen bases (5)... Tyler Robertson ranks 2nd in doubles (4) and 10th in SLG (.533)... Griffin Doersching ranks 6th in hits (13), 7th in total bases (19), 9th in doubles (3), and 10th in AVG (.342).

TOPPS MOMENT: TinCaps Sunday home games feature post-game autographs presented by Midwest Box Breaks. The sports card-trading company also gives away thousands of cards to kids at games. Some of the cards this past weekend were quite valuable, including a card autographed by Anthony Volpe (Yankees) and an autographed rookie card for Junior Caminero (Rays). This was highlighted on social media by Topps.

2023 MEMORIES: In Fort Wayne's first visit to Dayton last year, on May 16, Jairo Iriarte, Alan Mundo, and Adam Smith combined to throw the franchise's 3rd ever no-hitter... Then on the final day of the regular season, Sept. 10, the TinCaps clinched a playoff berth, the club's first since 2017... The TinCaps have 23 players who played for the team prior to this season, including 22 last year.

PROSPECTS: Catcher Ethan Salas isn't just the top-rated Padres prospect, he's also the top catching prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com. They also rank Salas as the No. 8 overall prospect. Starting pitcher Dylan Lesko is the top righty in San Diego's system and MLB.com's 9th best RHP across the sport. Meanwhile, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 11) and lefty starter Jagger Haynes (No. 24) are also "top 30" guys for the Padres. Baseball America included outfielder Tyler Robertson and first baseman Griffin Doersching on their pre-season "top 40." BA also highlighted reliever David Morgan on a list of prospects who impressed during spring training... Baseball America has ranked Fort Wayne's roster as 1 of the 10 most talented in all of MiLB.

15th ANNIVERSARY: This season marks a decade and a half of TinCaps baseball at Parkview Field. During the year, the team is celebrating with special edition jerseys for select home games, among other promotions.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: On Wednesday, in partnership with the American Red Cross, a blood drive was held at the ballpark.

