Promotions and New Food Items for April 23-28 Homestand

April 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







The South Bend Cubs welcome the Quad Cities River Bandits to town on April 23 for a six-game series that ends on April 28. Tuesday through Friday night first pitch comes at 7:05 p.m., while Saturday begins at 4:05 p.m., and Sunday's finale is slotted for 2:05 p.m.

Last week was the debut of 'Smash', the new smash burger stand and it was a massive success. You can try the classic Cub Burger, Pub Burger, Mushroom and Swish Burger, or Impossible Burger all season long.

At the same stand, guests can also enjoy the 2024 series of 'Opponent Dogs'. Each homestand, a special hot dog will be served that is inspired and crafted based off each visiting Midwest League team. Next up is the Trash Panda Dog (based off the Quad Cities raccoon mascot) featuring sauerkraut, onions, banana peppers, and mustard.

Meanwhile the next speciality homestead food item will be the Pretzel Hot Dog. It's our famous all beef hot dog topped with beer cheese and bacon and served in a pretzel bun, available only April 23-28 and served out of the Clark and Addison concession stands.

Tuesday, April 23

Paws and Claws Night: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game and White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $14 if you purchase in advance or $15 on the day of the game. Presented By Kayem Foods.

Wednesday, April 24

Kevin Alcántara Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Kevin Alcántara bobblehead. Presented By 1st Source Bank. Arrive early as this giveaway will not last long. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy a glass of wine from Round Barn or Tabor Hill for just $4 or try a new, ready to drink can of Absolut Vodka Cran for just $4.

Thursday, April 25

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $2. Plus, select craft beers are only $4. Presented By Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, April 26

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented By 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and U93.

Saturday, April 27

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented By Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 the Bear, and WSBT-TV.

Sunday, April 28

Pickleball Paddle Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans throught the gates will receive a Bethel University Pickleball Paddle. Presented By Bethel University.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game. Autographs begin at 12:15 p.m. and catch on the field starts at 12:45 p.m. so arrive early! Presented By ABC-57, U93.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.