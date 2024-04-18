Streaking Sky Carp Corral Cubs

April 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Neither damp conditions nor a slow start could slow down the red-hot Sky Carp Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp, trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, turned up the juice offensively and finished with a 7-2 win over South Bend.

The victory was the team's fourth in a row and kept them undefeated in five games at home.

Brett Roberts was the offensive star. A day after falling a triple short of the cycle, Roberts finished with three hits including a pair of home runs.

Roberts got the scoring started for the Sky Carp with a solo blast to lead off the sixth, then struck again in the seventh to lead off the frame and give the team a 5-2 lead.

The Sky Carp benefited from five South Bend errors while not committing a miscue themselves.

Beloit's pitching was on point again, with Cade Gibson allowing two runs in five innings. Anderson Pilar (1-0) picked up the win after striking out five of the six batters he faced.

Evan Taylor and Dale Stanavich cleaned up the final two frames without incident as the Sky Carp improved to 7-4 on the season.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will meet again Friday at 6:35 p.m.

