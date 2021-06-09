TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: June 9 vs. Lake County

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Wednesday, June 9, 2021

- Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton activated from 7-Day Injured List

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-17) vs. Lake County Captains (16-15)

Wednesday, June 9 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Home Game 19 of 60 | Game 31 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (1.76 ERA) vs. RHP Xzavion Curry (--- ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: Fort Wayne dropped the opener of its 6-game series against Lake County, 8-3, on Tuesday evening. Jonny Homza hit two home runs in the loss, extending his hit streak to 13 games. Seamus Curran also impressed, logging a 3-hit night with two doubles.

TONIGHT'S STARTER: LHP Ethan Elliott gets the ball for Fort Wayne tonight, and he's been as good as anyone in the league. His 1.76 ERA is the 2nd best in HAC (only behind LC's starter tomorrow, Logan Allen). He's first in Ks (47), K/9 (13.8), K% (42%), WHIP (0.72), BABIP (.173), and Fly Ball % (60%). His K, BAA (.143), and WHIP numbers are top-10 in all of MiLB. Elliott has allowed 6 earned runs this year in 30.2 IP; all 6 have come on solo HRs.

HOMZA'S HEATER: Jonny Homza enters tonight on a 13-game hitting streak, the longest for a TinCap this season. It's also the 3rd-longest active hitting streak in High-A Central, after Great Lakes' Miguel Vargas (24) and Wisconsin's Je'Von Ward (15). During the stretch, Homza has slashed .353 / .441 / .706 (1.147 OPS) with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers, and 16 RBIs... According to FanGraphs, Homza has hit a line drive on 28% of batted balls put in play, the highest rate in the league.

JONNY AT EVERY SPOT: Jonny Homza has started 18 games this season at catcher, 2 at first base, 4 at third base, 1 at shortstop, 1 as the DH, and even filled in for an inning in right field... Meanwhile, last night marked the second consecutive game Homza was in the lead-off spot. He's had at least 1 at-bat in every spot in the batting order 1-7.

HOME RU(N)IZ: Agustin Ruiz is tied for 2nd in the HAC in home runs with 8, including homers in 2 of his last 3 games. Ruiz's 24 RBIs on the year are also 2nd in the league. He's achieved this in 25 games. Over his first 124 games with Low-A Fort Wayne as an 18-19-year-old in 2018-19, Ruiz hit 4 homers with 57 RBIs... His .871 OPS on the season is also top 10 in the league.

SEEING IT BETTER: Seamus Curran has drawn 7 walks through his first 7 games as a TinCap while only striking out 7 times as well. Curran's early 24% BB% is a jump from a 9% BB% in 2019 with Low-A Delmarva (Baltimore organization). Additionally, Curran collected his first three hit game as a TinCap last night. For the first time in his career, he's wearing athletic glasses while at the plate.

