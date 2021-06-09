Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 l Game # 32

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Great Lakes Loons (16-15) at Dayton Dragons (17-14)

LH Alec Gamboa (0-3, 5.57) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 2.27)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 6, Great Lakes 1 (all games except last night's contest in Midland, Michigan, May 4-9).

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 8, Great Lakes 7. The Dragons battled back from an early 7-0 deficit to win the series opener and improve their record against the Loons in 2021 to 6-1. Quincy McAfee led the Dayton comeback, belting a two-run home run in the fourth inning to get the Dragons on the scoreboard, and then adding a three-run double in the sixth that gave Dayton the lead. Quin Cotton had a two-run double in the fifth. Dragons reliever Carson Spiers tossed six scoreless innings for the win, striking out nine, allowing just two base runners, and retiring the last 13 batters he faced.

Historic Comeback: Last night's win matched the largest comeback for the Dragons over at least the last 15 seasons. The Dragons also erased seven-run deficits to win in 2013 and 2016. Records on comebacks date back to the 2006 season. The Dragons have battled back to win four times after trailing by at least four runs since May 18, overcoming a six-run deficit and two four-run deficits to win in addition to Tuesday night's victory when they trailed by seven.

Spiers Fires: Carson Spiers' six shutout innings out of the Dayton bullpen last night marked the longest Dayton relief outing since Tyler Mahle went six innings on June 19, 2015. Mahle, normally a starter, followed Josh Smith, who was assigned to Dayton from Triple-A Louisville and went one inning in preparation for a Major League start. No Dragons reliever has gone at least six innings without allowing a run since prior to 2010, when records for long relief outings are first available.

Player Notes

Quincy McAfee leads all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in RBI in the month of June with 15 in seven games. He is tied for the lead in all of MiLB in doubles since May 29 with seven in 10 games. Over his last six games, McAfee is batting .409 (9 for 22) with a slugging percentage of .773 and an OPS of 1.273.

Jacob Hurtubise is first in the High-A Central League in On-Base Percentage (.448). He is fifth in runs scored. Hurtubise has 18 stolen bases on the year to rank fourth in the league and tied for seventh in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), three behind the national leader.

Francisco Urbaez over his last 13 games is 15 for 45 (.333) with two home runs.

Quin Cotton became the first Dayton player to collect four hits in a game on Saturday night. He became the third Dragons player to hit two home runs in a game (joining Brian Rey and Alex McGarry) and his six RBI is a team season high.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 12.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and seven walks. He has struck out 19.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in 10 innings (0.90 ERA), allowing just six hits and two walks.

Graham Ashcraft over his last two starts has allowed just one run in 12 innings. He ranks fifth in the league in strikeouts on the year.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, one-half game ahead of West Michigan in the Central League East Division.

HITTING: The Dragons have scored 84 runs in their last 13 games, averaging 6.5 runs per game. This comes on the heels of averaging 2.8 runs per game over the previous 12 games. The Dragons averaged 6.7 runs per game in their first series of the year vs. Great Lakes.

The Dragons are second in the league in stolen bases with 53 and eighth in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are on a pace for 205 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 239). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

PITCHING: Dragons pitchers have allowed an opponent batting average of .219, the best in the league. Great Lakes is tied for second at .222.

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 25 errors in 31 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Reds top-10 prospect Michael Siani, a center fielder who spent the entire 2019 season with the Dragons when the club was classified as Low-A. Siani is listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization. He is ranked as the Reds 10th best prospect overall.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thu., June 10 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Clayton Beeter (0-1, 3.68) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-4, 4.15)

Fri., June 11 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Bobby Miller (0-0, 1.26) at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 3.58)

Sat., June 12 (7:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Logan Boyer (0-0, 3.52) at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-1, 6.57)

Sun., June 13 (2:05 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Jesus Vargas (3-2, 2.57) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-1, 4.03)

