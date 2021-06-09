Holmes' Four-Hit Night Lifts Captains

(Fort Wayne, IN) - Four hits from Quentin Holmes, including a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, powered the Lake County Captains (17-15) to a 3-2 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday night from Parkview Field.

Aaron Bracho put the Captains on the board first. Leading off the top of the second, Bracho belted a home run over the left-centerfield wall to give the Captains a 1-0 lead.

The Captains added a run in the fifth. Mike Amditis doubled into the left field corner with one out. Two batters later, Holmes notched his third single of the day. Holmes bounced a single up the middle and Amditis scored to extend the Captains' lead to 2-0.

Xzavion Curry danced in and out of trouble to fire five scoreless innings in his Captains debut. The right-hander struck out seven, walked two and scattered two hits. Curry left four runners in scoring position.

After Curry's day ended, Fort Wayne bounced back to tie the game. Jared Janczak came in to relieve Curry and walked the first man he faced, Reinaldo Ilarraza, on four pitches. After Ilarraza stole second, Agustin Ruiz looped a soft single into centerfield to put men on the corners with nobody out. The TinCaps then traded two outs for a run. Ruiz took off for second base and Janczak struck out Tirso Ornelas swinging. Ruiz stopped in between first and second to start a rundown that allowed Ilarraza to score from third. The inning continued after a bouncing ball up the middle hit off of second base from Seamus Curran and snuck under the glove of José Tena at shortstop. Dwanye Williams-Sutton followed with a tailing line drive down the right field line that barely evaded a sliding Holmes. Curran scored on the play and Williams-Sutton made it to third base for a triple, tying the game at 2-2.

Lake County responded with a run immediately in the top of the 7th. With two outs, Daniel Scheemann reached on a throwing error from Illaraza at second. He quickly stole second base to get in scoring position. Holmes came to the plate and delivered his fourth hit of the night, a sharp single to centerfield that brought home Schneemann to give the Captains a 3-2 lead.

Janczak (2-1) earned the win in relief for the Captains. He allowed two runs, in one inning on three hits, one walk and a strikeout.

Brandon Komar (1-2) received the loss for the TinCaps. The Captains scored the go-ahead run off of Komar in the seventh. He worked three innings, allowing one unearned run, one hit and a strikeout.

Nic Enright (2) logged the final two innings for the Captains to earn the save. He did not allow a base runner, with two strikeouts.

Logan Allen gets the ball for the Captains in the third game of the six-game series at Fort Wayne. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Parkview Field.

