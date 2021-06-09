Miguel Vargas Rewrites Record for Longest Hit Streak in Loons History

DAYTON, OH. - History was made in Dayton for the Great Lakes Loons Wednesday night with a Miguel Vargas leadoff single in the top of the first inning to extend the third baseman's hit streak to 25 games. Vargas broke a franchise record of 24 games that was set by Brian Cavazos-Galvez in 2010 with a 2-for-5 night against the Dragons, making him the new record-holder. The Loons (16-16) lost their second straight game to Dayton (18-14) with a 6-5 outcome.

The Dragons plated three runs in the ninth inning, headlined by a game-tying, two-run homer for Reniel Ozuna, his first with Dayton since joining the club from extended spring training on June 6. With runners at second and third and one out, Great Lakes intentionally loaded the bases before Francisco Urbaez scored the game's winning run. The Dayton win spoiled a five-inning start for Loons lefty Alec Gamboa, who allowed one run on two hits, walking two and striking out six batters. Dayton overcame a 7-0 Great Lakes lead on Tuesday night in the series opener, and now holds a two-game advantage heading into Thursday's contest.

Great Lakes began the scoring with a first inning that saw two runs scored on two hits, thanks to an RBI double for Leonel Valera that scored Vargas, following his record-setting single in the leadoff spot. Vargas continued the scoring in the third with a leadoff solo homer, his seventh of the season. The third baseman Vargas continues a blazing season, leading the High-A Central in hits, extra-base hits, total bases and OPS, and the second-best batting average at .341. Andy Pages slugged his ninth homerun later in the third, extending the lead to 5-0 after three innings. The Loons have outscored Dayton 12-0 after the first three innings to begin the series, but are being outscored 14-0 in the following innings through two games.

Dayton chipped away consistently at a five-run Loons lead, scoring a single run in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings before a three-run ninth. Following Gamboa's second quality start of the season, fellow lefty Jeff Belge allowed a run on one hit, walking two in one inning. Morgan Cooper struck out and walked two batters, also allowing one run on one hit to set up the save opportunity for Mike Mokma. After striking out the leadoff batter James Free, five of the next six batters reached safely, with the lone outlier reaching on a fielding error by Pages.

Great Lakes outhit the Dragons with ten hits to the Dragons' eight, committing the game's lone error in the ninth. The Loons finished a combined 10-for-34 offensively, but struggled with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-7.

Dayton carries a two-game series advantage into Friday night's matchup that will see a battle of right-handers. GL's Clayton Beeter makes his ninth appearance Friday, opposed by Dayton's Noah Davis. Beeter, a Dodgers second-rounder in 2020, faces an 11th-rounder in 2018 for the Cincinnati Reds. Davis has the HAC's only complete game, a five-inning game deemed official by weather on May 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT from Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, OH, and can be followed live through ESPN 100.9 FM.

