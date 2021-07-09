TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: July 9 vs. Lake County

July 9, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Left-handed pitcher Danny Denz activated from Fort Wayne's Injured List (uniform number not yet assigned)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (24-32) vs. Lake County Captains (31-26)

Friday, July 9 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 4 of 6 in Series | Home Game 33 of 60 | Game 57 of 120

RHP Matt Waldron (3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Burns (3.48 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps snapped a 7-game skid with a 5-4 win.

WON RUN GAMES: With last night's victory, the TinCaps improved to 9-5 in games decided by 1 run. (Fort Wayne is 3-6 in 2-run games.) The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the league in the combo of being walked and hit by pitches. Fort Wayne's .338 on-base percentage ranks 4th in the 12-team High-A Central.

KNUCKLEBALLER: In the HAC, Matt Waldron ranks 9th in ERA (3.77), 8th in WHIP (1.24), and 3rd in innings pitched (57.1). Waldron also has the 7th lowest BB% (6%). That translates to just 2.35 BB/9 innings.

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 7th in the HAC in home runs (10), and 6th in RBIs (39).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 19. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 111. Meanwhile, Ornelas hit his first home run of the season last night, and his first in an MiLB game since April 13, 2019 with then-High-A Lake Elsinore. Ornelas went the final 100 games of that season without another homer, plus the first 48 of this campaign. Back in 2018, at the Low-A level, Ornelas hit 8 home runs as a TinCap at 18 years old.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: In May, infielder Justin Lopez slashed .175 /.250 /.325 (.575 OPS). In June, those numbers rose to .273 / .349 / .403 (.752 OPS). So far in 7 July games, he has a 1.007 OPS with 3 doubles, 2 HR, and 7 RBIs. For the season, his 13 doubles rank 6th in the HAC.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Relief pitcher Austin Smith, who tossed a scoreless eighth inning last night, is 25 years old as of today. Yesterday outfielder Grant Little turned 24 and celebrated with a pair of doubles.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: After returning to full capacity last week, the TinCaps set a new season-high for attendance 4 nights in a row. That culminated on July 4th with a sell-out crowd of 7,686 fans.

260 TO THE ALL-STAR GAME: A pair of former TinCaps shortstop will be teammates in the MLB All-Star Game on the National League side. Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres (2017) was voted by fans to start the game, while the Nationals' Trea Turner (2014) will come off the bench. In all, there have been 50 former Fort Wayne players in the bigs this season, and 196 in The Show all-time.

FUTURES GAME: 2018 TinCaps catcher Luis Campusano and 2019 shortstop CJ Abrams were selected for the MLB Futures Game. While Abrams will miss Sunday's exhibition due to injury, on Tuesday, 2019 infielder Xavier Edwards was added to the AL roster.

PULL UP A CHAIR: The average time for a 9-inning game this year at Parkview Field has been 3:20. This is the longest average time for a 9-inning game in the HAC, by 6 minutes. (The TinCaps have also played a few extra-inning games that've averaged 3:37.) In 2019, the average 9-inning game in Fort Wayne was 2:59. In 2012, it was 2:39.

High-A Central League Stories from July 9, 2021

