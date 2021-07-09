Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday

July 9, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 9, 2021 l Game # 57

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

West Michigan Whitecaps (25-30) at Dayton Dragons (33-23)

RH Beau Brieske (4-2, 3.55) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.38)

Attached: Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packet.

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fourth game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 6, West Michigan 2. Current series in Dayton: Dragons 3, Whitecaps 0.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 10, West Michigan 8. In a wild game that broke the franchise record for longest nine inning game (4:12), Dayton led 6-0 after one inning, saw West Michigan take an 8-7 lead after seven innings, and battled back to win 10-8 with three runs in the eighth. Miguel Hernandez delivered a two-out, two-run single for the lead in the eighth on the 10th pitch of the at-bat. Francisco Urbaez had four hits.

Season Highs from Last Game: Most Hits, Game (Player): Urbaez, 4 (matched season high); Most Runs, Inning: 6 (matched season high); Most Runs, First Inning: 6; Most Errors, Game: 3 (matched season high); Most Errors, Inning: 3 (matched season high); Longest 9-Inning Game, Minutes: 4:12 (broke club record).

The Mythical First Half Division Title: The Dragons have a two game lead in the East Division with three games to play in the "Mythical First Half" season. Note that the league is not utilizing a split-season format in 2021; There is no First Half or Second Half, and no First Half championship race. If the season was split into two equal halves, as it has been for more than 40 years prior to 2021, the first half would conclude with Sunday's games.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .331. He is batting .362 over his last 31 games since May 29.

Victor Ruiz is batting .400 (.600 slugging pct.) with seven doubles over his last nine games to raise his average from .213 to .270.

Mariel Bautista is batting .360 over his last seven games and hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday night.

James Free is batting .291 over his last 18 games with two home runs and 11 walks.

Quin Cotton has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .290.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won four straight games to match their season's longest winning streak, set June 8-11.

The Dragons are 17-9 over their last 26 games. Oddly, they have been outscored 132-124 during those 26 games.

Dayton is in first place, two games ahead of Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton has maintained sole possession of first place since June 8. They have held at least a share of first place after 46 of the 56 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 18-9 at home this season and are 11-4 over their last 15 home games. They are 9-1 in one-run games at home, and 10-1 when scoring first at home.

BATTING: The Dragons are hitting .320 as a team over the first three games of the current series with West Michigan. Their highest average in a series this season is .261, vs. Fort Wayne, June 15-20.

Over the last week, the Dragons are batting .275 as a team, best in the league.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., July 10 (7:08 p.m.): West Michigan RH Kieder Montero (2-6, 4.98) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-4, 3.40) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., July 11 (2:08 p.m.): West Michigan RH Garrett Hill (1-0, 3.24) at Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-0, 4.05) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.