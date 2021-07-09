Dock Spiders Players and Coaches to Participate in Northwoods League All-Star Game

FOND DU LAC, WI - Three Fond du Lac Dock Spiders players and the Dock Spiders coaching staff are scheduled to participate in the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 20. Chandler Simpson, Nate Thomas, and Carlson Reed will all be a part of the squad for the Great Lakes Division for the game to be played at ISG Field at Mankato, MN. Manager - Chuck Thielmann, Hitting Coach - Jayson Yano, and Pitching Coach - Austin Griffie will all be in the dugout to lead the Great Lakes squad after leading the Dock Spiders to a record of 24-14.

Simpson (2B) from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is batting .381 with the Dock Spiders. He also leads the entire Northwoods League with 34 stolen bases.

Thomas (P), from Northern Illinois University, has appeared in 8 games and recorded five saves for the first half champion Dock Spiders. He currently has a 1.37 ERA with 22 strikeouts.

Reed (P), from West Virginia University, is 2-0 through 21.1 innings pitched. He currently has a 1.27 ERA with 35 strikeouts.

