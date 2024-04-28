TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: April 28 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

April 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Saturday, April 27, 2024

Infielder Jarryd Dale transferred from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-11) vs. Great Lakes Loons (13-7)

Sunday, April 28 | 1:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Braden Nett (No. 22 Padres prospect) vs RHP Jacob Meador

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

K-INGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the Midwest League in K/9 (10.9

DEFENSE: As a team, the TinCaps have only committed 13 errors, tied for the fewest in the 12-team MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 1stin caught stealing % at 31% (the league average is 19%). Ethan Salas ranks 2nd in the circuit having thrown out 6 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught

4 runners, which ranks 4th.

HOMER BUSH JR: Tied for the MWL lead in stolen bases (9).

DEVIN ORTIZ: 12-game on-base streak dating back to April 14 (5th longest active streak in the MWL).

TYLER ROBERTSON: Leads the MWL with 4 sacrifice bunts (no one else has more than 2) and ranks 4th in doubles (6).

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: In the MWL, ranks 8th in home runs (3).

NIK McCLAUGHRY: Has been hit by 3 pitches (5th most in the MWL).

UNLUCKY: Nerwilian Cedeño has the 2nd lowest batting average on balls in play (BABIP) in the MWL at .194. On average, balls in play go for a hit about 30% of the time. Nik McClaughry has the league's 5th lowest BABIP at .200.

