Kernels and Sky Carp Canceled Sunday Afternoon

April 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Sunday's game, April 28, between the Kernels and the Sky Carp has been canceled due to rain and will not be made up. Cedar Rapids continues its 12-game homestand Tuesday when it opens up a six-game series with Peoria at 6:35.

