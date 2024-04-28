Kernels and Sky Carp Canceled Sunday Afternoon
April 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Sunday's game, April 28, between the Kernels and the Sky Carp has been canceled due to rain and will not be made up. Cedar Rapids continues its 12-game homestand Tuesday when it opens up a six-game series with Peoria at 6:35.
