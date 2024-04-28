Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Lansing)

April 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, April 28, 2024 l Game # 21

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (9-11) at Lansing Lugnuts (9-11)

RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 6.10) vs. LH James González (1-0, 1.98)

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached. For starting lineups, roster, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

REMINDER: University of Dayton baseball hosts Davidson today at 12:00 noon at Day Air Ballpark. More info: https://www.milb.com/dayton/news/university-of-dayton-baseball-game-at-day-air-ballpark-rescheduled-for-sunday

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) in the last game of a six-game series. With a win today, the Dragons can earn their first 6-game series win of 2024.

Last Game: Saturday : Dayton 5, Lansing 4. Carlos Jorge's two-run home run in the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and the Dragons held on in the bottom of the ninth for their second straight win. Cade Hunter blasted a 448' home run for the Dragons in the fourth. Brock Bell earned the win in relief (2.2 IP, 0 R).

Current Series (April 23-28 at Lansing) : Dayton is 3-2 in the series, winning the first, fourth, and fifth games.

Dayton team stats in the series: .246 batting average (42 for 171); 6.6 runs/game (33 R, 5 G); 7 home runs; 3 stolen bases; 6.70 ERA (43 IP, 32 ER); 7 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fourth place, four games behind Great Lakes, the division leader in the East Division of the Midwest League.

Team Notes

On Friday night in a 14-10 win at Lansing, the Dragons collected 20 hits for the first time since they had 24 on July 4, 2012. Dayton was 20 for 41 (.488) as a team and had eight hits with men in scoring position. Lansing scored nine runs in the eighth inning after trailing 14-1. This was the first time the Dragons won a game in which the opponent scored at least 10 runs since August 22, 2016 (11-10 over Lansing in what is recalled as the "skunk game." A skunk ran on the field in the 9 th inning, causing a delay, before a Dragons comeback).

The Dragons have held a lead in their last eight games (winning three), outscoring their opponents in the first three innings of those 8 games, 20-7.

The Dragons rank second in the MWL in home runs with 20 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 6).

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,856), trailing the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox (8,043).

Player Notes

Cam Collier leads the MWL in home runs (6) and RBI (22). He is second in the league lead in extra base hits (10) and is seventh in slugging pct (.579). Collier is batting .400 with men on base (16 for 40).

Sal Stewart over his last 17 games is batting .333 (20 for 60) with two home runs, four doubles, one triple, 11 RBI, and 13 walks.

Ruben Ibarra over his last nine games is batting .385 (10 for 26) with one double and six walks, and a .500 on-base percentage.

Carlos Jorge over his last nine games is batting .314 (11 for 35) with six doubles, two home runs, 9 RBI, and an OPS of 1.008.

Pitcher Ryan Cardona ranked first in the Midwest League in opponent's batting average at .128 and third in WHIP at 0.86 (14 IP, 6 H, 6 BB) entering Thursday's games but dropped off the league leaderboard Friday when his total innings (14) fell below the minimum number to qualify.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Tuesday, April 30 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-0, 2.77)

Wednesday, May 1 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-2, 5.54)

Thursday, May 2 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 3.86)

Friday, May 3 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (1-0, 1.86)

Saturday, May 4 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-0, 5.28)

Sunday, May 5 (1:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.