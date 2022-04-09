TinCaps Postponed in Dayton Due to Wet Field Conditions

April 9, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







DAYTON, Ohio -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps had their game against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) postponed by wet field conditions on a cold Saturday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. Not only did rain fall in Dayton, but with the temperature in the 30s, even snowflakes came down.

The 'Caps and Dragons now are set to conclude their season-opening series on Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:09 p.m. Both games are planned for seven innings with approximately 40 minutes in between.

Looking ahead, the TinCaps have Monday off before their home opener at Parkview Field on Tuesday (6:35 p.m.) against the South Bend Cubs. That kicks off a six-game homestand through Easter Sunday.

Next Games: Sunday, April 10 @ Dayton (1:09 p.m.)

Game 1 Probable Starters: RHP Ryan Bergert vs. RHP James Marinan

Game 2 Probable Starters: LHP Jackson Wolf vs. LHP Andrew Abbott

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.