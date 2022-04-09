Dragons Postponed on Saturday

April 9, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio-The weather did not cooperate for the Dayton Dragons and Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. As a result, the game was postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 10 at 1:05 p.m. The teams will play two seven-inning games on Sunday.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game should exchange their ticket for another game later this season. Please see this link for our game schedule and ticket exchange process:

Schedule: https://img.mlbstatic.com/milb-images/image/upload/milb/e6d0egshed4taypneuka.pdf

Exchange: https://daytondragonsbaseball.wufoo.com/forms/z18bqo3r0tlrsyd/

All tickets for Sunday, April 10 are good for both games of the doubleheader.

On the Air: Sunday's doubleheader will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013) starting at 1:00 p.m. All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.