Captains Outpower Lugnuts in Opening Day Doubleheader

LANSING, MI - The Lake County Captains (2-0) took the first two games of their 2022 season defeating the Lansing Lugnuts (0-2) by the scores of 3-0 in game one and 7-5 in game two of a seven-inning doubleheader.

Game 1

The first pitch of the season opener was 23 hours after originally scheduled, due to inclement weather, but the Captains weren't phased. Gavin Williams got the opening day start and threw four masterful innings, allowing no hits and striking out six.

The offense came alive in the fourth inning. Joe Naranjo delivered a deep drive to centerfield and earned the second triple of his Lake County career. He was brought home two at-bats later by Johnathan Rodriguez, who also tripled off Lansing starter Grant Holman.

In the sixth, Johnathan Rodriguez hit another triple, this one to right field. Rodriguez is the first captain to do so since Quentin Holmes did it on July 26th, 2019, against the South Bend Cubs. After both triples, Rodriguez was plated by Zac Fascia, via an RBI groundout in the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

The bullpen finished the last three innings, Jaime Arias allowed one hit over the fifth and sixth innings, earning the win and Cade Smith earned the save.

Game 2

The Captains started early and often, they scored six runs in the top of the first inning. Raynel Delgado delivered a two-run single, Gabriel Rodriguez planted a two-run double, and Aaron Bracho rifled an RBI single all during their first plate appearances of the season.

Doug Nikhazy started game two and was lights out. The left-hander struck out six, over three innings.

Randy Labaut entered in the fourth inning, he struck out the first batter he faced, but then one of the light posts at Jackson Field turned off. This led to an over 20-minute delay. Labaut would strike out the next two hitters.

In the fifth inning, Lansing earned their first run of the afternoon. Two errors by the Lake County defense led to a five-run frame. Jordan Jones would come in from the Captains' bullpen and get the final two out of that inning.

The top of the sixth saw an insurance run added by the Captains on a wild pitch. Jones would retire six of the next seven batters faced, over the sixth and seventh inning, earning the save.

The third and final game of the opening series in Lansing is tomorrow April 10th with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. Coverage can be found on WJCU.org and on the MILB First Pitch app.

