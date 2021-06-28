TinCaps Partner with Parkview Health to Offer Free COVID-19 Vaccines During Game Thursday

FORT WAYNE, IND. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are partnering with Parkview Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccines during the TinCaps game on Thursday, July 1, at Parkview Field.

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be open from 6:05 to 8:30 p.m. inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center, located on the right-field concourse of Parkview Field. Two hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently approved for individuals 18 and older.

Everyone who gets a vaccine during the game will receive a gift card from the TinCaps in appreciation.

"The health and well-being of our fans is our top priority," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps vice president of marketing. "After losing our 2020 season, we know that getting vaccination rates up and infection rates down in our community are the keys to a return to normalcy. We are excited to host Parkview Health's pop-up vaccination clinic on Thursday, and we hope the 200 doses go fast!"

"As we continue our efforts to vaccinate and protect people against COVID-19, we're taking vaccines directly into the community," said Michelle Charles, vice president, nursing informatics, Parkview Health. "We're grateful that the TinCaps are allowing us to bring vaccines directly to their fans - it's a winning partnership for everyone."

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit parkview.com/covidvaccine.

