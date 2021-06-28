Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge Is Set for Monday, August 16 at Neuroscience Group Field

June 28, 2021







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Aaron Jones and Za'Darius Smith are set for something very different for this year's Green and Gold Charity Softball Event. The duo will host the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge on Monday, August 16 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The one-of-a-kind event will start at 7:05pm.

This event will feature a home run derby and a seven-inning competition with the offense versus the defense to raise money for charity. The parking lot opens at 4:30 with the gates to the stadium opening at 5:30pm.

Jones, who has re-signed with Green Bay, rushed for 1,104 yards, made 47 receptions for another 355 yards, and scored eleven touchdowns for the NFC North Champions on the way to an appearance in the NFC Championship Game last season.

"I'm so excited, I remember going as a rookie and seeing all the fans in the stands and I was in shock at the turn out," said Jones. "We always have fun playing in the softball game and I am honored to be a team captain and co-host this year! Thank you for supporting us and local charities Packers fans!"

Jones will lead the offense against Smith and the defense in this special event.

Smith has been teammates with Jones since 2019. He was a Pro Bowl selection at linebacker in 2019 and 2020 and has 44.5 sacks in his pro career.

"Every year I'm in shock at the number of fans there to watch us play," said Smith. "It's nice to let them see us out of our football element and the competition gets heated. D-TRAINNNN!"

Individual tickets for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge go on sale Wednesday, June 30 at noon.

Tickets for the softball game are $69 for a premium box seat (first two rows of box seats), $48 for a box seat, $29 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $14 for grass seating.

There are also a limited number of patio tables and All-You-Can Eat seats remaining for the event. Patio tables seat four people and include waitstaff service and an autographed item from the hosts for $255.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats are available for $87 for the event. These seats are located on the first base side of the stadium and include a ticket to the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge and an all-you-can-eat picnic.

Tickets may be purchased through the Timber Rattlers Box Office in person at Neuroscience Group Field, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or online at the Timber Rattlers home page. The Timber Rattlers box office is open from 9am until 5pm Monday through Friday.

Fans who purchased tickets for the 2020 game and had their tickets rolled over to 2021 will receive their new tickets for this year's event via e-mail in the next few days.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities or group outings for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge, please contact Lammi Sports Management at (414) 727-3600.

The Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge will benefit multiple charities in Northeastern Wisconsin.

