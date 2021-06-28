Trey Cabbage, Spencer Steer Promoted to Wichita

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Minnesota Twins announce that Trey Cabbage and Spencer Steer have been promoted to the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. Cedar Rapids adds Yeltsin Encarnacion from Wichita along with Edouard Julien from the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Brian Maloney, Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations, disseminated these roster moves.

Cabbage rejoins the Wind Surge after his second stint with the 2021 Kernels. He batted .266 with nine home runs and an .880 OPS over 40 total appearances for Cedar Rapids this season. Cabbage played in three games while with Wichita last month. He was originally acquired by the Twins out of Grainger High School in Tennessee during the fourth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

Steer heads to the Double-A level for the first time in his professional career. The former Oregon Duck topped Cedar Rapids and ranked among the High-A Central leaders with 10 home runs, 35 walks, 37 runs, 85 total bases, and a .409 on-base percentage. Steer was the 90th overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft and was selected by Minnesota in the third round.

Encarnacion returns to the Kernels following 14 games of experience with Wichita. He has played at every level of the Twins minor league system during his professional career and now enters his third stint as a member of the Kernels this year. The Azua, Dominican Republic native signed with the Twins as an international free agent February 23, 2015.

Julien, who leads Minor League Baseball with 50 walks, will make his High-A debut for Cedar Rapids. He topped Fort Myers in several additional categories including on-base percentage (.490), OPS (.946), total bases (67), runs (41), and stolen bases (21). The Auburn University alumnus was taken in the 18th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft as a Twins draftee.

With these transactions, the Cedar Rapids roster currently has 27 active players along with five men on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

