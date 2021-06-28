Chiefs Drop Doubleheader at Wisconsin

June 28, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







(Game 1)

After game five of this week's series between the Peoria Chiefs and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers was postponed due to rain, the two teams played a doubleheader on Sunday.

Peoria got on the board first in the top of the second inning on the strength of a solo home run by Brady Whalen. It was his ninth home run of the season and his sixth against Wisconsin. The Timber Rattlers responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the second frame on a single to left field with two runners on base.

Wisconsin took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a line drive single to left field. A two-run homer from Korry Howell extended their lead to 4-1 in the fourth frame.

Peoria added a run on the board in the fifth frame. After Chandler Redmond led off the inning with a single, a double down the left field line off the bat of Leandro Cedeno scored Redmond all the way from first base to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Wisconsin added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning en route to a 6-2 victory.

(Game 2)

It was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams in the nightcap of the doubleheader. The bats started off hot for Peoria in the first inning as they recorded four hits. Jhon Torres led off the game with his fourth home run of the year and second in this series. Two back-to-back singles from Brady Whalen and Chandler Redmond put runners on the corners for Zade Richardson, who drove in Whalen to give Peoria an early 2-0 advantage.

The Timber Rattlers tied the game later in the inning on the back of a two-run shot to left field by Thomas Dillard. The Chiefs answered in the second with a two-run homer of their own from Malcom Nunez to retake the lead at 4-2.

After a Wisconsin RBI triple and single tied the game at 4-4, a stalemate ensued until the bottom of the sixth inning when Dillard hit his second home run of the game to give Wisconsin a 5-4 edge. A triple to left field gave Wisconsin an insurance run to extend their lead to 6-4.

Peoria is off tomorrow before coming home for a series against West Michigan starting on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

Single Game Ticket Information

July single game tickets are now on sale! Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The box office will be closed for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tickets for July, August and September will be available at a later time.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 28, 2021

Chiefs Drop Doubleheader at Wisconsin - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.