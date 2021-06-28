Beloit Snappers ABC Supply Stadium Opening Day August 3, 2021

A new era for Beloit Baseball, over four decades in the making, begins on August 3rd, 2021.

ABC Supply Stadium, the new home of the Beloit Snappers, will host its first Minor League Baseball game on Tuesday, August 3rd. The privately funded, 3,500-person multi-use facility will offer baseball fans and local citizens a state-of-the-art events venue downtown alongside the Rock River for baseball games and community events throughout the year.

"This is more than a ballpark," team president Jeff Jurgella said "ABC Supply Stadium will serve as one of the region's top event centers and will benefit all members of our community. We're very grateful to Diane Hendricks, ABC Supply, Dennis Conerton and the Beloit Baseball Board, CCI, and so many in our community who worked tirelessly to make this stadium a reality for our community."

ABC Supply Stadium will offer Minor League Baseball fans in the Midwest an unparalleled experience and includes amenities such as a 360-degree walk-able concourse, two party decks, a 40"x40" high-definition videoboard, a grass berm, and a downtown centerfield entrance to the stadium. Featuring an indoor suite-level ballroom and artificial turf, the stadium will host youth sports, concerts, and other community events year-round, helping catalyze continued growth of downtown Beloit.

"This stadium is another step forward for the Stateline area," team owner Quint Studer said. "ABC Supply Stadium will help improve the quality of life for residents of Rock County and visitors throughout the year. We hope this stadium does for Minor League Baseball what Camden Yards did for Major League Baseball and helps create a great gathering point for fans both during baseball games and other events."

The Snappers will play their first game at ABC Supply Stadium against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, kicking off a six-game home series August 3-8. The team will then play the Peoria Chiefs on August 17-22, the Cedar Rapids Kernels on August 24-29, and the South Bend Cubs on September 7-12 to conclude the 2021 season at ABC Supply Stadium.

Single Game Tickets for 2021 Beloit Snappers games at ABC Supply Stadium will be available to fans starting at 10:00 AM CT on Wednesday, June 30 both in-person at the Pohlman Field box office and on SnappersBaseball.com.

Fans looking to secure a Season Ticket Membership at ABC Supply will be able to purchase a new "24/22" Season Membership featuring all 24 games scheduled at ABC Supply Stadium in 2021 and the full 2022 season. Plans begin as low as $9 per game.

The Snappers will play their final home game at Pohlman Field, their home since 1982, on Sunday, July 18 against Quad Cities.

