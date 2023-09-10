TinCaps Game Information: September 10 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-28, 69-62) @ Dayton Dragons (33-32, 66-65)

Sunday, Sept. 10 | 1:10 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, OH | Game 66 of 66, 132 of 132

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 15 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Johnathan Harmon

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Audio: 1380TheFan.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps belted a season-high-tying 5 homers and Austin Krob spun 6 innings of 1-run ball, leading Fort Wayne to defeat Dayton, 7-1.

PLAYOFF RACE: With 1 game left in the regular season, the TinCaps lead West Michigan (DET) by a half-game for 1st place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings... Great Lakes (LAD) won the 1st half... West Michigan is hosting Great Lakes today... The TinCaps have a "magic number" of 1, meaning they would clinch today with a win or a Whitecaps loss.

IF THEY GET IN: The TinCaps would host the Loons in the opener of a best-of-3 series at Parkview Field on Tuesday, Sept. 12 (6:35pm). Game 2 (Thursday the 14th) and, if necessary, 3 (Friday the 15th) would be in Midland, Michigan.. The best-of-3 MWL Championship Series versus the West is scheduled to begin Sunday the 17th. Fort Wayne would host Game 1 (5:05).

POSTSEASON PAST: Through the franchise's first 29 seasons, Fort Wayne has reached the Midwest League Playoffs 16 times: 1995, '97, '98, 2000, '03, '04, '05, '06, '09, '10, '11, '12, '13, '14, '15, and '17. The 'Caps won it all in '09, while finishing as runner-up in '12 and '17... The TinCaps have previously been in must-win situations on the last day of the regular season in 2011, '14, and '18. Fort Wayne won those games in '11 and '14, but lost in '18.

SEASON ACCOMPLISHMENTS: The TinCaps have achieved an overall winning record for the first time since 2015... The 'Caps have a winning record in a half for the first time since the second half of 2017... Fort Wayne has hit a franchise record 136 home runs, surpassing the club's previous high of 127 in 2017... From April 29-May 10, the TinCaps homered in a record 10 consecutive games (previous record streak was 8 games, which hadn't happened since 1998)... The 'Caps have matched a franchise record with 6 grand slams (last: 2006).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: 20 different players have homered for the 'Caps this season, led by Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley with 16... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the 2nd fewest HR (86) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps averaged 5,313 fans per game this year across 64 openings, including 16 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance, its highest since 2019, ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 25 Double-A teams and 10 in Triple-A.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 8 of their last 10... They notched their first 5-game home winning streak since 2018 last week... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7, their first 6-game winning streak since 2018 as well... After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 59-40 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 3rd lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.66).

TYLER ROBERTSON: Since debuting Aug. 22, leads the team in H, 3B and TB.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Since July 25 (41 G), slashing .253 / .335 / .457 (.792 OPS) with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 7 HR, 26 RBIs, and 5 SB... 4 HR in last 11 G.

LUCAS DUNN: 9th in the MWL in games played (today is game 119)... This season has started 44 games at 2B, 5 at 3B, 16 in LF, 2 in CF, 44 in RF, and 4 as the DH.

ALBERT FABIAN: Last 4 days: 5-for-16 (.313 AVG) with a double, 2 HR, 2 BB, 4 R, 3 RBIs (.389 OBP, 1.139 OPS).

COLTON BENDER: The team is 20-10 in games he's started at catcher this year.

KERVIN PICHARDO: Since July 21 (33 G), slashing .363 / .455 / .588 (1.043 OPS) with 5 doubles, 6 homers, 21 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases... 5-game hitting streak... has reached base and scored a run in 8 consecutive games (longest run-scoring streak on team this year)... 2 HR on Saturday night.

ROSTER NOTES: The TinCaps have had 26 different position players this season and 38 pitchers, for a total of 64 on the roster (a franchise record). Catcher Colton Bender and infielder Carlos Luis are the only position players who've remained on the active roster all year. Relievers Ethan Routzahn, and Adam Smith are the only pitchers who've remained active all season. The only remaining Opening Day starters are infielder Nerwilian Cedeño (2B) and Luis (DH). In total, there are currently 6 pitchers and 4 position players active who were on the Opening Day roster.

