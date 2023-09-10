Timber Rattlers Score Eight Times, Win Regular Season Finale over Kernels 8-5

Appleton, WI - After dropping the first two games of the series, Wisconsin won the final four games of the set over Cedar Rapids, including an 8-5 come-from-behind win in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

After the Kernels scored first in each of the last two games, it didn't take Cedar Rapids long to hop on the board first on Sunday. After a groundout to begin the game, Luke Keaschall smashed his first high-A home run on a line shot over the left field wall to lift the Kernels ahead 1-0 after the first half inning.

In the bottom of the second, Wisconsin rallied to take the lead. After two quick outs to begin the inning, a walk and two singles loaded the bases for Terence Doston, who tied the game with an infield single. With the bases still full, the next batter, Robert Moore, walked to lift the Timber Rattlers ahead 2-1.

In the third, the Timber Rattlers added on to the lead. With one out in the inning, Hendry Mendez singled, and after an Eduardo Garcia double, two were in scoring position for Darrien Miller, who picked up an RBI single. With runners still on the corners, now with two outs, an Eduarqui Fernandez single and a Doston double plated two more Wisconsin runs to open the Rattlers' lead to 5-1.

In the top of the fourth, Cedar Rapids grabbed a run back. An Andrew Cossetti walk and Jose Salas single put two on for Misael Urbina, who ripped an RBI double to cut the Wisconsin lead down to 5-2.

It didn't take long for Wisconsin to grab that run right back. A pair of walks put two on for Garcia, who produced an RBI single. Two batters later, Ben Metzinger also added an RBI with a single and a wild pitch, then plated Garcia to give Wisconsin an 8-2 lead.

Down by six runs in the fifth, Cedar Rapids got back on the board thanks to another big Luke Keaschall swing. To open the inning, Noah Miller ripped a single in front of Keashall, who smoked his second home run of the game to bring back to a four-run game at 8-4.

In the sixth, the Kernels' third home run of the day cut into the Wisconsin lead even more. With one out in the frame, Carson McCusker belted his seventh Cedar Rapids home run, a solo shot to make it an 8-5 game, but that was the closest Cedar Rapids would get as that 8-5 tally stood as the final.

The loss is the fourth in a row for the Kernels in the series with Wisconsin (62-68) as Cedar Rapids finishes the regular season 82-50. After a day off Monday, the Kernels begin the postseason with game one of the West Division championship series Tuesday in Peoria.

