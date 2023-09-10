Captains End 2023 Season with 3-2 Victory Over Lansing

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the final game of their 2023 season, and 20th season as a franchise, the Lake County Captains (34-30, 65-64) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (29-37, 60-71) by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This victory clinches Lake County's fourth consecutive winning season.

The Captains did not record a baserunner through the game's first four innings. However, Lake County took their first lead of the afternoon in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Jorge Burgos hit a leadoff single to give the Captains their first baserunner of the day. This was the first of three singles for the 21-year-old, who recorded his 2nd three-hit game of the season. In the ensuing at-bat, Joe Lampe hit a two-run home run to put Lake County ahead 2-1. This was Lampe's 5th home run of the season, and 1st in a home game this year.

Two innings later, the Captains had an opportunity to add another run to their lead.

Tyresse Turner hit a two-out triple for the second consecutive game, putting a runner on 3rd base for Lake County. However, Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, flew out to end the 7th inning.

In the next frame, the Captains would give themselves a two-run advantage. Junior Sanquintin hit a two-out RBI double to make it a 3-1 game. Joe Lampe tried to score from 1st base on the play, but was thrown out at the plate to end the inning. Sanquintin also hit a single in the bottom of the 5th inning, as he recorded his 7th multi-hit game of the season.

Matt Turner then made his first home relief appearance of the season for Lake County in the top of the 9th inning. After allowing a leadoff solo home run to Lansing's Clark Elliott, the left-hander retired the next three Lugnuts hitters to end the game.

Captains starting pitcher Ryan Webb (3-4) earned his third win of the season. The left-hander pitched 6 innings, allowing 4 hits, one earned run, and 2 walks, while throwing 4 strikeouts in 82 pitches (49 strikes).

Reid Johnston and Sergio Morillo then pitched a scoreless inning of relief each, throwing 2 strikeouts apiece. Johnston pitched a perfect 7th inning, while Morillo allowed one hit and one walk in the following frame.

