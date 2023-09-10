Dayton Dragons (Last Game of 2023) GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:10 PM Start)

September 10, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023lGame # 66 (132)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l1:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) lRadio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (37-28, 69-62) at Dayton Dragons (33-32, 66-65)

RH Victor Lizarraga (4-7, 4.36) vs. RH Johnathan Harmon (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series and final game of the 2023 season.

Last Game: Saturday: Fort Wayne 7, Dayton 1. The TinCaps hit five home runs including two by Kervin Pichardo as they stayed one-half game ahead of West Michigan atop the East Division heading into the final day of the regular season on Sunday. Allan Cerda had two hits including a run-scoring to lead the Dragons.

Team Notes

If the Dragons win on Sunday, they will finish the year with a winning record for the third straight year. The Dragons have had a winning record in three consecutive years once in team history (2000-02, their first three years).

The Dragons have hit 19 home runs in their nine games from August 29-Sept. 7 (most of any team in all Minor League Baseball-120 teams), but they have not had a home run in the last two games (scoring just two runs total).

The Dragons are on pace to break the club record for highest fielding percentage in a season. They are currently at .978. The club record is .976, in 2022, when they had 107 errors in 128 games. In 2023, they have 101 errors in 131 games.

In 2022, the Dragons had six players reach double-figures in home runs for the first time in franchise history (Elly De La Cruz, Austin Hendrick, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Rece Hinds). In 2023, five Dragons players have reached double-figures (Mat Nelson, Ruben Ibarra, Jack Rogers, Edwin Arroyo, Austin Hendrick; Justice Thompson has nine).

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick now ranks tied for second on the Dragons career home run list with 28. The club record is 30 by Chris Williamson, who played for the Dragons in 2000-02. Williamson's top season was 2002 when he hit 22. Hendrick has 14 home runs for the Dragons in 2023 after hitting 14 in 2022. Hendrick is tied with Randy Ruiz and Samone Peters with 28. No player who had played for the Dragons after 2002 had hit more than 26 in his Dragons career prior to Hendrick.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 22 games is batting .300 with seven home runs and 21 RBI.

Carlos Jorge over his last nine games is batting .314 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Sal Stewart over his last seven games is batting .370 with two home runs and three doubles.

Brooks Crawford over his last 15 G (since July 21): 3-0, 2.05 ERA, 3 saves, 30.2 IP, .179 opponent's average.

Prospecting: The Dragons roster includes three players currently ranked among the Reds top-10 prospects by MLB.com, headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop ranked as the Reds #3 prospect. Arroyo, age 20, is the youngest position player with at least 250 at-bats in the Midwest League this season. Dragons third baseman Sal Stewart is ranked as the Reds #7 prospect by MLB.com. Dragons second baseman Carlos Jorge is ranked as the Reds #9 prospect by MLB.com. Additionally, outfielder Hector Rodriguez is ranked as the Reds #16 prospect by MLB.com while Austin Hendrick is ranked #27 and Zach Maxwell is #30.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

End of 2023 Season

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.