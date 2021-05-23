TinCaps Game Information: May 23 vs. Lansing

Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-9) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (8-9)

Sunday, May 23 (1:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | | Home Game 11 of 60 | Game 17 of 120

RHP Matt Waldron (3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Stevie Emanuels (0.96 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat the Lugnuts, 12-7. Fort Wayne had a season-high 15 hits, including a home run by Jonny Homza in the third inning that broke a 3-3 tie. The 'Caps never looked back as they built a 12-3 lead, despite originally trailing, 2-0.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2018 TinCaps infielder Owen Miller was promoted to the Cleveland Indians this morning from Triple-A Columbus. The 24-year-old from Wisconsin who played in college at Illinois State was drafted by the Padres in 2018 in the 3rd round. Miller played in 26 games as a TinCap, slashing .336 / .368 / .495 (.864 OPS) with 2 homers and 13 RBIs. He's the 194th player in franchise history to reach the big leagues. Today he's set to DH and bat 6th against the Twins. (Miller's good news unfortunately comes at the expense of 2014-15 TinCap slugger Franmil Reyes, who just went on CLE's Injured List with a left abdominal strain.)

WALDRON WON'T WALK 'EM: Matt Waldron enters this start with just 2 walks issued through 14.2 innings so far this season. His 1.23 BB/9 is the 3rd lowest in the HAC. Put another way, he's only walked 3% of the batters he's faced. As he has 14 strikeouts, his 7.0 K/BB ratio is good for 9th in the circuit. He's also 8th in Ground Ball % (47%) and top 10 in GB/FB (1.19).

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: The TinCaps have had 3 consecutive limited capacity sell-outs at Parkview Field, including Saturday's season-high crowd of 2,604. Fort Wayne has sold out 5 of its first 10 games.

PARKVIEW FIELD POLICY UPDATES: On Tuesday, the TinCaps announced that masks are still encouraged, but no longer mandatory for fans at Parkview Field in outdoor spaces. Additionally, the team laid out a plan for increasing the ballpark's capacity. Currently, with socially distanced seating, the capacity is approximately 3,000, or 30%. Starting June 1, that'll rise to about 4,000, or 40%. Then on June 29, that'll elevate to 6,000-7,000. More details can be found at TinCaps.com.

RUIZ IN REVIEW: Agustin Ruiz, after tying a franchise record with 8 RBIs in a single game on Tuesday, now has 4 homers and 15 RBIs in 14 games. As a 19-year-old in 2019, Ruiz finished the season with 4 homers and 55 RBIs in 120 games. He hit all 4 of those homers between June 8-26. He didn't reach 15 RBIs until his 21st game. He is currently 2nd among High-A Central active players in RBIs, behind only Lansing's Jordan Díaz, who has 16. Ruiz's 4 homers are tied for 6th in the league.

TORRID TIRSO: OF Tirso Ornelas had a rough go through his first 9 games, hitting just .088 and .120 on balls in play (BABIP). In 4 games this series, Ornelas is 8-for-16 with 5 doubles and 5 RBIs. He's struck out only twice.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!: INF Kelvin Melean is in the midst of an 8-game hitting streak, dating back to May 7th. (He did go 0-1 in a pinch-hit appearance with Triple-A El Paso on Monday before returning to FW.)

