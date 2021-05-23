Snappers Launch Three Homers to Clinch Win and Series against Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Snappers won their second straight series after a 10-5 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels thanks to three homers.

After a quick first three innings, the Snappers hit a pair of two-run home runs in the top of the fourth. Griffin Conine launched the fifth home run in his last nine games, and Nic Ready followed suit two batters later.

Beloit had more power up their sleeve as a pair of doubles, one from Ynmanol Marinez and one from Will Banfield, gave Beloit three runs and a 7-4 lead after the seventh. Ready tacked on another home run, the second multi-homer game of his young career. The first came on July 23, 2019, with the Batavia Muckdogs against the West Virginia Black Bears.

The Snappers added two more insurance runs in the ninth to clinch the 10-5 victory over the Kernels.

Beloit's Top Performers: Jake Walters earned the win with 2 1/3 scoreless out of the bullpen. Thomas Jones recorded a pinch-hit RBI double. Banfield went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Zach Owings went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Ready went 2-for-4 with two homers.

Beloit will be at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m.

