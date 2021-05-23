Daniel Ozoria Added to Kernels Roster

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Daniel Ozoria, a member of the 2019 Cedar Rapids Kernels, is back with the team after being transferred to Cedar Rapids from the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. This roster move is announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Brian Maloney, Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

Ozoria has logged eight appearances already this season between the St. Paul Saints and the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. He is primarily an infielder, but he has played at nearly every defensive position in his career, and he even recorded 2.2 shutout innings of relief pitching May 9 for Fort Myers in a loss at the Bradenton Marauders.

The Boca Chica, Dominican Republic native batted .190 with one home run for the 2019 Kernels. Ozoria was nearly perfect on the basepaths with 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts. He was traded to the Twins by the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 in exchange for former Kernels pitcher John Curtiss. The Angels originally signed Ozoria in 2016.

The addition of Ozoria gives the Kernels 27 active players along with two individuals on the injured list, one man on the temporary inactive list, and one person on the restricted list.

